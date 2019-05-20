What sold for €400k in Blackrock, D4, Glasnevin, Milltown and Lusk
Budget bought well-located apartment and Co Dublin farmhouse
39 Temple Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin.
Terraced two-up, two-down redbrick cottage in Blackrock village close to Dart and shopping centres with around 64sq m of living space.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €400,000
Difference: 1%
Agent: Downey Property
Apartment 51, Adair, Sandymount Avenue, Dublin 4
First-floor two-bedroom apartment of 64sq m, in a small scheme with residents’ parking, located between the Dart line and the junction with Ballsbridge.
Asking: €400,000
Sold: €400,000
Difference: none
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
1 Wadelai Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
Three-bedroom semi-detached house on a corner site with off-street parking and an angled back garden. About 83sq m of living space in need of a refresh.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €400,000
Difference: -6%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Stone House, Nevitt, Lusk, Co Dublin
Spacious five-bedroom detached house on just over three-quarters of an acre in a rural setting close to the village of Naul. Just over 150sq m of accommodation and a large farm outbuilding.
Asking: €350,000
Sold: €400,000
Difference: 14%
Agent: REA Cumisky
53 Shanagarry, Milltown, Dublin 6
Spacious two-bedroom corner apartment with lots of light due to its triple aspect, and a large balcony. Around 58sq m of space and parking.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €406,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May and April 2019.