What sold for €400k in Blackrock, D4, Glasnevin, Milltown and Lusk

39 Temple Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Terraced two-up, two-down redbrick cottage in Blackrock village close to Dart and shopping centres with around 64sq m of living space.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €400,000

Difference: 1%

Agent: Downey Property

51 Adair, Sandymount, Dublin 4.

Apartment 51, Adair, Sandymount Avenue, Dublin 4

First-floor two-bedroom apartment of 64sq m, in a small scheme with residents’ parking, located between the Dart line and the junction with Ballsbridge.

Asking: €400,000

Sold: €400,000

Difference: none

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

1 Wadelai Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11.

1 Wadelai Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Three-bedroom semi-detached house on a corner site with off-street parking and an angled back garden. About 83sq m of living space in need of a refresh.

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €400,000

Difference: -6%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Stone House, Nevitt, Lusk, Co Dublin.

Stone House, Nevitt, Lusk, Co Dublin

Spacious five-bedroom detached house on just over three-quarters of an acre in a rural setting close to the village of Naul. Just over 150sq m of accommodation and a large farm outbuilding.

Asking: €350,000

Sold: €400,000

Difference: 14%

Agent: REA Cumisky

53 Shanagarry, Milltown, Dublin 6.

53 Shanagarry, Milltown, Dublin 6

Spacious two-bedroom corner apartment with lots of light due to its triple aspect, and a large balcony. Around 58sq m of space and parking.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €406,000

Difference: 3%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May and April 2019.