What sold for €400,000 in Bray, Beaumont, Dublin 4 and Co Clare
Ballsbridge two-bed, turnkey homes in D9 and D18 and spacious country house
Ormiston, a detached three-bedroom bungalow on Putland Road, Bray, Co Wicklow, sold for €400,000.
Ormiston, Putland Road, Bray, Co Wicklow
Detached three-bedroom bungalow with just under 100sq m of living space in need of complete refurbishment. Off-street parking and walled back garden.
Asking: €350,000
Sold: €400,000
Difference:14 per cent
Agent: Daphne Kaye and Associates
181 Beaumont Road, Beaumont, Dublin 9
Close to Beamont Hospital and DCU, this renovated four-bedroom semi has about 108sq m of living space with a sunny walled back garden.
Asking: €390,000
Sold: €400,000
Difference: 3 per cent
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
7 Adair, Sandymount Avenue, Dublin 4
Bright, renovated two-bedroom apartment of just over 57sq m on the top floor of this scheme close to Sandymount Dart station. Surface parking included.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €401,000
Difference: 2 per cent
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
108 Grianan Fidh, Aikens Village, Sandyford, Dublin 18
Turnkey three-bed terraced house with mountain views and 85sq m of space including an open-plan kitchen/diningroom opening to a fenced back garden.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €395,000
Difference: none
Agent: Beirne & Wise
Cappagh Lodge, Barefield, Ennis, Co Clare
Four-bedroom detached house of just over 275sq m with two attic rooms suitable as home offices, a detached garage with loft and manicured gardens.
Asking: €399,000
Sold: €400,000
Difference: none
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald McMahon
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July-August 2020.