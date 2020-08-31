What sold for €400,000 in Bray, Beaumont, Dublin 4 and Co Clare

Ballsbridge two-bed, turnkey homes in D9 and D18 and spacious country house

Ormiston, a detached three-bedroom bungalow on Putland Road, Bray, Co Wicklow, sold for €400,000.

Ormiston, Putland Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

Detached three-bedroom bungalow with just under 100sq m of living space in need of complete refurbishment. Off-street parking and walled back garden.

Asking: €350,000

Sold: €400,000

Difference:14 per cent

Agent: Daphne Kaye and Associates

181 Beaumont Road, Beaumont, Dublin 9

Close to Beamont Hospital and DCU, this renovated four-bedroom semi has about 108sq m of living space with a sunny walled back garden.

Asking: €390,000

Sold: €400,000

Difference: 3 per cent

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

7 Adair, Sandymount Avenue, Dublin 4

Bright, renovated two-bedroom apartment of just over 57sq m on the top floor of this scheme close to Sandymount Dart station. Surface parking included.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €401,000

Difference: 2 per cent

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

108 Grianan Fidh, Aikens Village, Sandyford, Dublin 18

Turnkey three-bed terraced house with mountain views and 85sq m of space including an open-plan kitchen/diningroom opening to a fenced back garden.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €395,000

Difference: none

Agent: Beirne & Wise

Cappagh Lodge, Barefield, Ennis, Co Clare

Four-bedroom detached house of just over 275sq m with two attic rooms suitable as home offices, a detached garage with loft and manicured gardens.

Asking: €399,000

Sold: €400,000

Difference: none

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald McMahon

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July-August 2020.

