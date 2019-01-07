What sold for €395k in Ballsbridge, Glasnevin, D14 and Clonsilla

62 Sandymount Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Two-bedroom ground floor apartment in this low slung scheme close to the junction with Merrion Road and to the Dart. Approx 53sq m of living space.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €395,000

Difference: None

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

57 Beneavin Park, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Three-bedroom end of terrace house in a cul-de-sac location. In need of complete renovation but with the benefit of a long back garden.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €395,000

Difference: None

Agent: LWK Estate Agents

34 Glaslyn, Howth Road, Dublin 3

First floor two-bed unit in upmarket scheme with gardens close to Fairview and Killester villages. Around 89sq m of living space and designated parking.

Asking: €340,000

Sold: €393,000

Difference: 16 per cent

Agent: Hosford Property Consultants

4 Springlawn Heights, Clonsilla, D15

Three-bedroom semi-detached house turnkey condition with just over 100sq m of living space including three bath or shower rooms. Paved and decked garden to the rear.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €390,000

Difference: -1 per cent

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

82 Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, D14

Refurbished and extended two-bedroom end of terrace house with much of the ground floor given to a large eat-in kitchen leading to a good sized garden.

Asking: €375,000

Sold: €390,000

Difference: 4 per cent

Agent: DNG

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register for December 2018