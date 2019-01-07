What sold for €395k in Ballsbridge, Glasnevin, D14 and Clonsilla
A two-bed in D4, a stylish home in D14 and a Glasnevin fixer-upper
62 Adair, Sandymount Avenue, Dublin 4
62 Sandymount Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Two-bedroom ground floor apartment in this low slung scheme close to the junction with Merrion Road and to the Dart. Approx 53sq m of living space.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €395,000
Difference: None
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
57 Beneavin Park, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
Three-bedroom end of terrace house in a cul-de-sac location. In need of complete renovation but with the benefit of a long back garden.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €395,000
Difference: None
Agent: LWK Estate Agents
34 Glaslyn, Howth Road, Dublin 3
First floor two-bed unit in upmarket scheme with gardens close to Fairview and Killester villages. Around 89sq m of living space and designated parking.
Asking: €340,000
Sold: €393,000
Difference: 16 per cent
Agent: Hosford Property Consultants
4 Springlawn Heights, Clonsilla, Dublin 15
Three-bedroom semi-detached house turnkey condition with just over 100sq m of living space including three bath or shower rooms. Paved and decked garden to the rear.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €390,000
Difference: -1 per cent
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
82 Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Refurbished and extended two-bedroom end of terrace house with much of the ground floor given to a large eat-in kitchen leading to a good sized garden.
Asking: €375,000
Sold: €390,000
Difference: 4 per cent
Agent: DNG
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register for December 2018