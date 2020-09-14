What sold for €390k in Greystones, Finglas, Sallynoggin and Dublin 24?

31 Burnaby Mews, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Top floor two-bed apartment in a block of just six built in 2003. The 77sq m layout includes a large living room leading to a balcony with sea and mountain views.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €390,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: O’Gorman Properties

6 Grove Park Road, Finglas, Dublin 11

Well presented semi-detached house of just under 100sq m with interconnecting living and dining rooms and an extended kitchen opening to the garden.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €390,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: Auctioneera

58 Sallynoggin Park, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin

Turn-key, extended two-bedroom home with off-street parking to the front and a sunny rear garden. Approximately 97sq m of living space.

Asking: €375,000

Sold: €390,000

Difference: 4%

Agent: DNG

6 Beechdale Crescent, Ballycullen, D24

Walk-in three-bed semi-detached home in a a cul-de-sac setting with a fourth bedroom in the converted attic. Off-street parking and a sunny back garden.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €390,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: Byrne Malone Estate Agents.

80A Smithfield Market, Smithfield, D7

Dual aspect 88sq m second-floor apartment with three bedrooms, balcony, underground parking and use of roof garden, plus concierge service.

Asking: €410,000

Sold: €395,000

Difference: -4%

Agent: Eoin O’Neill Property Advisers

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, August 2020.