What sold for €390k in Greystones, Finglas, Sallynoggin and Dublin 24?
Sea views in Wicklow, turn-key homes in north and south Dublin and city apartment
31 Burnaby Mews, Greystones, Co Wicklow
Top floor two-bed apartment in a block of just six built in 2003. The 77sq m layout includes a large living room leading to a balcony with sea and mountain views.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €390,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: O’Gorman Properties
6 Grove Park Road, Finglas, Dublin 11
Well presented semi-detached house of just under 100sq m with interconnecting living and dining rooms and an extended kitchen opening to the garden.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €390,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: Auctioneera
58 Sallynoggin Park, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin
Turn-key, extended two-bedroom home with off-street parking to the front and a sunny rear garden. Approximately 97sq m of living space.
Asking: €375,000
Sold: €390,000
Difference: 4%
Agent: DNG
6 Beechdale Crescent, Ballycullen, Dublin 24
Walk-in three-bed semi-detached home in a a cul-de-sac setting with a fourth bedroom in the converted attic. Off-street parking and a sunny back garden.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €390,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: Byrne Malone Estate Agents.
80A Smithfield Market, Smithfield, Dublin 7
Dual aspect 88sq m second-floor apartment with three bedrooms, balcony, underground parking and use of roof garden, plus concierge service.
Asking: €410,000
Sold: €395,000
Difference: -4%
Agent: Eoin O’Neill Property Advisers
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, August 2020.