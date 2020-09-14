What sold for €390k in Greystones, Finglas, Sallynoggin and Dublin 24?

Sea views in Wicklow, turn-key homes in north and south Dublin and city apartment

31 Burnaby Mews, Greystones, Co Wicklow

31 Burnaby Mews, Greystones, Co Wicklow

 

31 Burnaby Mews, Greystones, Co Wicklow
Top floor two-bed apartment in a block of just six built in 2003. The 77sq m layout includes a large living room leading to a balcony with sea and mountain views.

Asking: €395,000
Sold: €390,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: O’Gorman Properties

6 Grove Park Road, Finglas, Dublin 11
6 Grove Park Road, Finglas, Dublin 11

6 Grove Park Road, Finglas, Dublin 11
Well presented semi-detached house of just under 100sq m with interconnecting living and dining rooms and an extended kitchen opening to the garden.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €390,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: Auctioneera

58 Sallynoggin Park, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin
58 Sallynoggin Park, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin

58 Sallynoggin Park, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin
Turn-key, extended two-bedroom home with off-street parking to the front and a sunny rear garden. Approximately 97sq m of living space.
Asking: €375,000
Sold: €390,000
Difference: 4%
Agent: DNG

6 Beechdale Crescent, Ballycullen, D24
6 Beechdale Crescent, Ballycullen, D24

6 Beechdale Crescent, Ballycullen, Dublin 24
Walk-in three-bed semi-detached home in a a cul-de-sac setting with a fourth bedroom in the converted attic. Off-street parking and a sunny back garden.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €390,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: Byrne Malone Estate Agents.

80A Smithfield Market, Smithfield, D7
80A Smithfield Market, Smithfield, D7

80A Smithfield Market, Smithfield, Dublin 7
Dual aspect 88sq m second-floor apartment with three bedrooms, balcony, underground parking and use of roof garden, plus concierge service.
Asking: €410,000
Sold: €395,000
Difference: -4%
Agent: Eoin O’Neill Property Advisers

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, August 2020.

