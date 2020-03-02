What sold for €390k in D8, Clonsilla, Donabate and Dunboyne
This budget bought a city redbrick, walk-in suburban semis and a home with granny flat
5 Meathville Terrace, Long Lane, D8
5 Meathville Terrace, Long Lane, Dublin 8
Pretty, two up, two down terraced house of 58sq m, renovated in 2006 and with the benefit of a small patio garden to the rear.
Asking €380,000
Sold €390,000
Difference 3%
Agent Savills
6 Orchard Green, Clonsilla, Dublin 15
Extended three-bedroom semi in a cul-de-sac setting. Around 128sq m with some updating required. Sunny walled garden to the rear.
Asking €395,000
Sold €390,000
Difference -1%
Agent Duffy Auctioneers
33 Beverton Drive, Donabate, Dublin 15
Spacious family home of around 110 sq m, in walk-in condition with a small garden and overlooking a large communal green to the front.
Asking €395,000
Sold €390,500
Difference -1%
Agent Property Team Nolan & Fahy
25 Stocking Wood Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Three-bedroom mid-terrace house of 92sq m, in show house condition and with a substantial garden house used as a gym and home office.
Asking €395,000
Sold €393,000
Difference -1%
Agent DNG
177 Beechdale, Dunboyne, Co Meath
Bright, renovated three-bedroom bungalow with a converted garage to the side suitable as a guest or nanny suite.
Asking €375,000
Sold €387,500
Difference 3%
Agent The Property Shop
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February 2020