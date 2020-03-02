What sold for €390k in D8, Clonsilla, Donabate and Dunboyne

5 Meathville Terrace, Long Lane, Dublin 8

Pretty, two up, two down terraced house of 58sq m, renovated in 2006 and with the benefit of a small patio garden to the rear.

Asking €380,000

Sold €390,000

Difference 3%

Agent Savills

6 Orchard Green, Clonsilla, Dublin 15

Extended three-bedroom semi in a cul-de-sac setting. Around 128sq m with some updating required. Sunny walled garden to the rear.

Asking €395,000

Sold €390,000

Difference -1%

Agent Duffy Auctioneers

33 Beverton Drive, Donabate, north County Dublin

Spacious family home of around 110 sq m, in walk-in condition with a small garden and overlooking a large communal green to the front.

Asking €395,000

Sold €390,500

Difference -1%

Agent Property Team Nolan & Fahy

25 Stocking Wood Drive, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house of 92sq m, in show house condition and with a substantial garden house used as a gym and home office.

Asking €395,000

Sold €393,000

Difference -1%

Agent DNG

177 Beechdale, Dunboyne, Co Meath

Bright, renovated three-bedroom bungalow with a converted garage to the side suitable as a guest or nanny suite.

Asking €375,000

Sold €387,500

Difference 3%

Agent The Property Shop

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February 2020