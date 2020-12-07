What sold for €390,000 in Dublin, Meath and Mayo

Budget bought apartments in Dublin 4 and 6W and houses in Ashbourne and Westport

29 The Courtyard, Fortfield Square, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Two-bedroom first-floor apartment in walk-in condition and featuring tall picture windows in this highly sought-after residential scheme within walking distance of both Terenure and Templeogue villages.

Asking €375,000
Sold €380,000
Difference 1%
Agent Eoin O’Neill Property Advisers

70, The Lansdowne, Pembroke Square, Grand Canal Street, Dublin 4
Two-bedroom fourth-floor apartment finished to a high specification and located within a development popular with both owner occupiers and investors, within a short walk of Ballsbridge, Dublin’s south docklands and the city centre.

Asking €390,000
Sold €390,000
Difference 0%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge

15 Shanowen Avenue, Santry, Dublin 9
Recently refurbished, three-bedroom semi-detached house with garage, well-maintained rear garden and off-street parking in a long-established and much sought-after residential location just off Collins Avenue.

Asking €400,000
Sold €395,000
Difference -1%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Drumcondra

53 Churchfields Park, Ashbourne, Co Meath
Four-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached house in quiet and well-located residential scheme, presented in turnkey condition and complemented by private rear garden and off-street parking.

Asking €385,000
Sold €380,000
Difference -1%
Agent DNG Tormey Lee

Deerpark, Aughagower, Westport, Co Mayo
Five-bedroom, five-bathroom detached house extending to 241.8sq m (2,603sq ft) with a detached two-storey double garage located on a mature and secluded one-acre site within five minutes’ drive of Westport town centre.

Asking €379,000
Sold €390,000
Difference 3%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Crowley

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register November 2020

