What sold for €386k in Dún Laoghaire, D8, Skerries and Bray

54 Smyth’s Villas, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Two-bedroom end-of-terrace house in a cul-de-sac tucked away off busy York Road, close to shops, cinema and cafes.

Asking: €375,000

Sold: €386,000

Difference: 3%

Agent: Lisney

102 Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3.

Spacious three-bedroom house of just over 100sq m, needing updating but with the benefit of a good-sized back garden and a garage with rear access.

Asking: €385,000

Sold: €386,000

Difference: negligible

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

2 Oscar Square, The Tenters, Dublin 8.

Terraced three-bedroom house decorated in a traditional style and ripe for a rethink of its 878sq m. Small back yard.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €385,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Felicity Fox

13 Kelly’s Bay Inlet, Skerries, Co Dublin.

Four-bedroom semi-detached house in a cul-de-sac setting. About 109sq m of well-maintained accommodation and a small fenced back garden.

Asking: €380,000

Sold: €385,000

Difference: 1%

Agent: DNG McKenna Healy

18 Ripley Hills, Killarney Road, Bray, Co Wicklow.

Four-bedroom semi-detached house overlooking an open green and with a large and mature garden to the rear. About 106sq m of living space.

Asking: €380,000

Sold: €380,000

Difference: none

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April and May 2019