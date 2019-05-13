What sold for €386k in Dún Laoghaire, D8, Skerries and Bray

This budget bought a terraced cottage in the city and spacious semis near the sea

54 Smyth’s Villas, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

54 Smyth’s Villas, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Two-bedroom end-of-terrace house in a cul-de-sac tucked away off busy York Road, close to shops, cinema and cafes.
Asking: €375,000
Sold: €386,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: Lisney

102 Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3.
102 Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3
Spacious three-bedroom house of just over 100sq m, needing updating but with the benefit of a good-sized back garden and a garage with rear access.
Asking: €385,000
Sold: €386,000
Difference: negligible
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

2 Oscar Square, The Tenters, Dublin 8.
2 Oscar Square, The Tenters, Dublin 8
Terraced three-bedroom house decorated in a traditional style and ripe for a rethink of its 878sq m. Small back yard.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €385,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: Felicity Fox

13 Kelly’s Bay Inlet, Skerries, Co Dublin.
13 Kellys Bay Inlet, Skerries, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom semi-detached house in a cul-de-sac setting. About 109sq m of well-maintained accommodation and a small fenced back garden.
Asking: €380,000
Sold: €385,000
Difference: 1%
Agent: DNG McKenna Healy

18 Ripley Hills, Killarney Road, Bray, Co Wicklow.
18 Ripley Hills, Killarney Road, Bray, Co Wicklow
Four-bedroom semi-detached house overlooking an open green and with a large and mature garden to the rear. About 106sq m of living space.
Asking: €380,000
Sold: €380,000
Difference: none
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April and May 2019