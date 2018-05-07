What sold for €385k in Ringsend, Grand Canal, Stepaside and Drogheda
This budget buys a two-up two-down in the city or a large detached home in Co Meath
2A Doris Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Two-bedroom end-of-terrace house in need of refurbishment but with the benefit of a small yard to the side where there’s a separate entrance onto Joy Street.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €385,000
Difference: - 3%
Agent: Beirne & Wise
21 Belarmine Court, Stepaside, Dublin 18
Two-bedroom mid-terrace house with approximately 77 sq m (829 sq ft) of living space and a small fenced back garden. The Luas is a 15-minute walk away.
Asking: €375,000
Sold: €385,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
6 Highfield Close, Swords, Co Dublin
Three-bed, three-bathroom semi-detached house in good decorative order with contemporary decor and a good-sized walled back garden.
Asking: €380,000
Sold: €385,000
Difference: 1%
Agent: Flynn & Associates
3 Park Villas, Grange Rath, Drogheda, Co Meath
Spacious four-bedroom detached house located in a quiet enclave south of Drogheda. About 210sq m (2,260 sq ft ) of living space.
Asking: €400,000
Sold: €385,000
Difference: -4%
Agent: REA O’Brien Collins
Apartment 407, Longboat Quay, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2
First-floor two-bedroom apartment overlooking communal playground. Comes with one parking space and a service charge of €1,460 pa.
Asking: €375,000
Sold: €385,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: Quillsen
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register for March/April 2018