What sold for €385k in Ringsend, Grand Canal, Stepaside and Drogheda

2A Doris Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Two-bedroom end-of-terrace house in need of refurbishment but with the benefit of a small yard to the side where there’s a separate entrance onto Joy Street.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €385,000

Difference: - 3%

Agent: Beirne & Wise

21 Belarmine Court, Stepaside, Dublin 18

Two-bedroom mid-terrace house with approximately 77 sq m (829 sq ft) of living space and a small fenced back garden. The Luas is a 15-minute walk away.

Asking: €375,000

Sold: €385,000

Difference: 3%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

6 Highfield Close, Swords, Co Dublin

Three-bed, three-bathroom semi-detached house in good decorative order with contemporary decor and a good-sized walled back garden.

Asking: €380,000

Sold: €385,000

Difference: 1%

Agent: Flynn & Associates

3 Park Villas, Grange Rath, Drogheda, Co Meath

Spacious four-bedroom detached house located in a quiet enclave south of Drogheda. About 210sq m (2,260 sq ft ) of living space.

Asking: €400,000

Sold: €385,000

Difference: -4%

Agent: REA O’Brien Collins

Apartment 407, Longboat Quay, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

First-floor two-bedroom apartment overlooking communal playground. Comes with one parking space and a service charge of €1,460 pa.

Asking: €375,000

Sold: €385,000

Difference: 3%

Agent: Quillsen

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register for March/April 2018