What sold for €385k in Milltown, Ringsend, Dublin 7 and Sallynoggin
Budget bought a D4 cottage near Google, a turn-key home in D6 and a duplex with views in Phibsborough
38 Dodderbank, Milltown, Dublin 6, sold for 3% above its asking price
38 Dodderbank, Milltown, Dublin 6
Bright second-floor one-bedroom apartment in a low-density scheme built in 2001. Large livingroom leading to a balcony and separate kitchen in a total floor area of about 58sq m (624sq ft). Underground parking space.
Asking €375,000
Sold €385,000
Difference 3%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
8 Howard Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Renovated artisan cottage with a floor area of about 55sq m (592sq ft) including one bedroom and an additional mezzanine sleep space with glass balustrade.
Asking €295,000
Sold €384,000
Difference 30%
Agent Beirne & Wise
27 Ashington Court, Navan Road, Dublin 7
Terraced modern three-bed redbrick of about 119sq m (1,280sq ft) with three bedrooms and a converted attic providing additional space as a study or guest room.
Asking €385,000
Sold €387,000
Difference -1%
Agent The Property Company
12 George’s Wharf, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Unusual three-bedroom own-door duplex of 127sq m (1,367sq ft) that includes an airy livingroom, sunroom, kitchen and two balconies overlooking Blessington Park.
Asking €384,950
Sold €383,000
Difference -1%
Agent Auctioneera
260 Pearse Drive, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in good order throughout its 76sq m (818sq ft) of living space. Generous front garden and a long, fully-decked garden to the rear.
Asking €390,000
Sold €380,000
Difference -3%
Agent Tom O’Higgins
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May 2019