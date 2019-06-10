What sold for €385k in Milltown, Ringsend and Sallynoggin

38 Dodderbank, Milltown, Dublin 6

Bright second-floor one-bedroom apartment in a low-density scheme built in 2001. Large livingroom leading to a balcony and separate kitchen in a total floor area of about 58sq m (624sq ft). Underground parking space.

Asking €375,000

Sold €385,000

Difference 3%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

8 Howard Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Renovated artisan cottage with a floor area of about 55sq m (592sq ft) including one bedroom and an additional mezzanine sleep space with glass balustrade.

Asking €295,000

Sold €384,000

Difference 30%

Agent Beirne & Wise

27 Ashington Court, Navan Road, D7

Terraced modern three-bed redbrick of about 119sq m (1,280sq ft) with three bedrooms and a converted attic providing additional space as a study or guest room.

Asking €385,000

Sold €387,000

Difference -1%

Agent The Property Company

27 Georges Wharf, D7

12 George's Wharf, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Unusual three-bedroom own-door duplex of 127sq m (1,367sq ft) that includes an airy livingroom, sunroom, kitchen and two balconies overlooking Blessington Park.

Asking €384,950

Sold €383,000

Difference -1%

Agent Auctioneera

260 Pearse Drive, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in good order throughout its 76sq m (818sq ft) of living space. Generous front garden and a long, fully-decked garden to the rear.

Asking €390,000

Sold €380,000

Difference -3%

Agent Tom O’Higgins

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May 2019