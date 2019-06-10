What sold for €385k in Milltown, Ringsend and Sallynoggin

Budget bought a D4 cottage near Google, a turn-key home in D6 and a duplex with views in Phibsborough

Updated: 17 minutes ago
38 Dodderbank, Milltown, Dublin 6, sold for 3% above its asking price

38 Dodderbank, Milltown, Dublin 6, sold for 3% above its asking price

 

38 Dodderbank, Milltown, Dublin 6  
Bright second-floor one-bedroom apartment in a low-density scheme built in 2001. Large livingroom leading to a balcony and separate kitchen in a total floor area of about 58sq m (624sq ft). Underground parking space. 
Asking €375,000 
Sold €385,000 
Difference 3% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

8 Howard Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4
8 Howard Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4

8 Howard Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4 
Renovated artisan cottage with a floor area of about 55sq m (592sq ft) including one bedroom and an additional mezzanine sleep space with glass balustrade. 
Asking €295,000 
Sold €384,000 
Difference 30% 
Agent Beirne & Wise

27 Ashington Court, Navan Road, D7
27 Ashington Court, Navan Road, D7

27 Ashington Court, Navan Road, Dublin 7 
Terraced modern three-bed redbrick of about 119sq m (1,280sq ft) with three bedrooms and a converted attic providing additional space as a study or guest room. 
Asking €385,000 
Sold €387,000 
Difference -1% 
Agent The Property Company

27 Georges Wharf, D7
27 Georges Wharf, D7

12 George’s Wharf, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 
Unusual three-bedroom own-door duplex of 127sq m (1,367sq ft) that includes an airy livingroom, sunroom, kitchen and two balconies overlooking Blessington Park.  
Asking €384,950 
Sold €383,000  
Difference -1%  
Agent Auctioneera

260 Pearse Drive, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin
260 Pearse Drive, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin

260 Pearse Drive, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin  
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in good order throughout its 76sq m (818sq ft) of living space. Generous front garden and a long, fully-decked garden to the rear. 
Asking €390,000 
Sold €380,000 
Difference -3% 
Agent Tom O’Higgins

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May 2019