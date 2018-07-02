What sold for €385k in Cork, Ranelagh, Blackrock, Wexford
€385 buys an apartment in Ranelagh or a house by Curracloe beach
13 Oakley Court, Oakley Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6.
13 Oakley Court, Oakley Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
Bright two-bedroom apartment on the top floor of a low-rise apartment building close to the shops and Dart
Asking: €325,000
Sold: €384,000
Difference: 18%
Agent: Hunters
29 Lisalea, Frascati Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in Cosgrave-built development overlooking Blackrock Park, beside the Frascati shopping centre.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €385,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
76 Grange Abbey Road, Donaghmede, Dublin 13
Four-bedroom detached house in a cul de sac location, with a good size fenced back garden.
Asking: €385,000
Sold: €385,000
Difference: none
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Barnahask, Curracloe, Co Wexford
Contemporary four-bedroom house of approx 280sq m close to Curracloe beach with an airy, open plan layout. Four bedrooms, several bathrooms.
Asking: €395,000
Sold: €385,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
14 Carrig Aoil, Cloughduv, Cork
Large four-bedroom detached house, set on a third of an acre of garden in a village within a 10-minute drive of Ballincollig.
Asking: €410,000
Sold: €385,000
Difference: -6%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register May/June 2018