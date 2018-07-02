What sold for €385k in Cork, Ranelagh, Blackrock, Wexford

Bright two-bedroom apartment on the top floor of a low-rise apartment building close to the shops and Dart

Asking: €325,000

Sold: €384,000

Difference: 18%

Agent: Hunters

29 Lisalea, Frascati Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

29 Lisalea, Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Spacious two-bedroom apartment in Cosgrave-built development overlooking Blackrock Park, beside the Frascati shopping centre.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €385,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

76 Grange Abbey Road, Donaghmede, Dublin 13

76 Grange Abbey Road, Donaghmede.

Four-bedroom detached house in a cul de sac location, with a good size fenced back garden.

Asking: €385,000

Sold: €385,000

Difference: none

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Barnahask, Curracloe, Co Wexford

Barnahask, Curracloe, Co Wexford.

Contemporary four-bedroom house of approx 280sq m close to Curracloe beach with an airy, open plan layout. Four bedrooms, several bathrooms.

Asking: €395,000

Sold: €385,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

14 Carrig Aoil, Cloughduv, Cork

14 Carrig Aoil, Cloughduv, Co Cork.

Large four-bedroom detached house, set on a third of an acre of garden in a village within a 10-minute drive of Ballincollig.

Asking: €410,000

Sold: €385,000

Difference: -6%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register May/June 2018