What sold for €375k or less in Donnybrook, Kilmainham, Cabra, and Dublin 6
Three out of five properties sold for the asking price in this selection
38 Bulfin Gardens, Kilmainham, Dublin 8
38 Bulfin Gardens, Kilmainham, Dublin 8
Well-maintained three-bedroom semi-detached house with large side garden and a more private back garden.
Asking €350,000
Sold €375,000
Difference 7%
Agent Brock Delappe
5 Rory O’Connor Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom terraced house that has been very well kept but with scope for refurbishment. Good sized back garden and large work shop to the rear.
Asking €375,000
Sold €375,000
Difference None
Agent Allen & Jacobs
132 St Attracta Road, Cabra, Dublin 7
Two-bedroom terraced house with a two-storey extension to the rear that includes a large bright kitchen cum livingroom with solid timber doors to garden.
Asking €360,000
Sold €374,000
Difference 4%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
7 Highfield Manor, Highfield Road, Dublin 6
Attractively presented two-bedroom apartment in a converted period building. Good storage and updated kitchen and bathroom in 520 sq ft living space.
Asking €375,000
Sold €375,000
Difference None
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
2 St Broc’s Cottages, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
Described as a “builder’s delight”, this two-bed artisan cottage in the network of roads behind Kielys of Donnybrook needs a full refurb. It’s in a cul de sac adjoining Herbert Park
Asking €370,000
Sold €370,000
Difference None
Agent REA Dempsey Sothern Auctions
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register January/February 2018