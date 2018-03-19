What sold for €375k or less in Donnybrook, Kilmainham, Cabra, and Dublin 6

38 Bulfin Gardens, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Well-maintained three-bedroom semi-detached house with large side garden and a more private back garden.

Asking €350,000

Sold €375,000

Difference 7%

Agent Brock Delappe

5 Rory O’Connor Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom terraced house that has been very well kept but with scope for refurbishment. Good sized back garden and large work shop to the rear.

Asking €375,000

Sold €375,000

Difference None

Agent Allen & Jacobs

132 St Attracta Road, Cabra, Dublin 7

Two-bedroom terraced house with a two-storey extension to the rear that includes a large bright kitchen cum livingroom with solid timber doors to garden.

Asking €360,000

Sold €374,000

Difference 4%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

7 Highfield Manor, Highfield Road, D 6

Attractively presented two-bedroom apartment in a converted period building. Good storage and updated kitchen and bathroom in 520 sq ft living space.

Asking €375,000

Sold €375,000

Difference None

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

2 St Broc’s Cottages, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

Described as a “builder’s delight”, this two-bed artisan cottage in the network of roads behind Kielys of Donnybrook needs a full refurb. It’s in a cul de sac adjoining Herbert Park

Asking €370,000

Sold €370,000

Difference None

Agent REA Dempsey Sothern Auctions

