What sold for €365k in The Coombe, Terenure, Crumlin and Tipperary
This budget bought terraced homes in Dublin city and a Shannonside spread
23 Reginald Street, The Coombe, Dublin 8
Mid-terrace redbrick with just in excess of 70sq m of renovated living space that had been laid out as a three-bedroom home for holiday lets. Small backyard.
Asking €350,000
Sold €365,000
Difference 4%
Agent Gillespie Lowe
19 Hazelbrook Court, Terenure Road West, Dublin 6W
Two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in a small cul-de-sac scheme close to the village. About 81sq m of space, including a conservatory leading to a garden.
Asking €395,000
Sold €365,000
Difference -8%
Agent Lisney
52 Stannaway Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 12
Upgraded and extended two-bedroom terraced house with off-street parking and a walled garden to the rear.
Asking €325,000
Sold €365,000
Difference 12%
Agent McGuirk Beggan
43 Shanowen Avenue, Santry, Dublin 9
Three-bedroom semi-detached house with just in excess of 90sq m of living space in need of renovation. Garage to convert and a long walled back garden.
Asking €360,000
Sold €363,500
Difference: 1%
Agent Redmond Property
Loughtea, Ballina, Co Tipperary
Four-bedroom bungalow on an acre of land with superb views over Lough Derg. About 158sq m of living space in walk-in condition.
Asking €380,000
Sold €365,000
Difference -4%
Agent Clare Tipp Properties