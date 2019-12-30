What sold for €365k in The Coombe, Terenure, Crumlin and Tipperary

23 Reginald Street, The Coombe, Dublin 8

Mid-terrace redbrick with just in excess of 70sq m of renovated living space that had been laid out as a three-bedroom home for holiday lets. Small backyard.

Asking €350,000

Sold €365,000

Difference 4%

Agent Gillespie Lowe

19 Hazelbrook Court, Terenure Road West, Dublin 6W

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom house in a small cul-de-sac scheme close to the village. About 81sq m of space, including a conservatory leading to a garden.

Asking €395,000

Sold €365,000

Difference -8%

Agent Lisney

52 Stannaway Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Upgraded and extended two-bedroom terraced house with off-street parking and a walled garden to the rear.

Asking €325,000

Sold €365,000

Difference 12%

Agent McGuirk Beggan

43 Shanowen Avenue, Santry, Dublin 9

Three-bedroom semi-detached house with just in excess of 90sq m of living space in need of renovation. Garage to convert and a long walled back garden.

Asking €360,000

Sold €363,500

Difference: 1%

Agent Redmond Property

Loughtea, Ballina, Co Tipperary

Four-bedroom bungalow on an acre of land with superb views over Lough Derg. About 158sq m of living space in walk-in condition.

Asking €380,000

Sold €365,000

Difference -4%

Agent Clare Tipp Properties