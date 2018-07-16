What sold for €365k and under in Ballsbridge, Drumcondra, Rathgar and Listowel

2 Burleigh Court, Burlington Road, Dublin 4

Ground floor one-bedroom apartment in a popular block. The 47 sq m (506 sq ft) unit has a good sized livingroom with access to a balcony. Newly fitted kitchen.

Asking: €345,000

Sold: €365,000

Difference: 6%

Agent: Lisney

14 Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Two-bedroom house with drive in access to the rear. Around 67 sq m (721 sq ft) of living space needing an update.

Asking: €335,000

Sold: €365,000

Difference: 9%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

3 Highfield Grove, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Former tramway cottage in need of updating set in a quiet enclave of homes overlooking an open green.

Asking: €350,000

Sold: €360,000

Difference:3%

Agent:Felicity Fox

34 Clearwater Cove, Old Dunleary Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

One bedroom apartment in popular development close to Monkstown cafes and with access to shared roof garden.

Asking €275,000

Sold: €360,000

Difference: 31%

Agent: Hunters

3 College Lawn, Listowel, Co Kerry

Turnkey four-bedroom detached house close to the town centre. Around 240 sq m (2583 sq ft) of living space, ample parking and west facing garden.

Asking: €350,000

Sold: €365,000

Difference:4%

Agent: Horgan Properties

Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register, June 2018.