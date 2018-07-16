What sold for €365k and under in Ballsbridge, Drumcondra, Rathgar and Listowel
This budget bought a bijou bolthole in D4, and a large four-bed in Co Kerry
Burleigh Court, Burlington Road, Dublin 4
2 Burleigh Court, Burlington Road, Dublin 4
Ground floor one-bedroom apartment in a popular block. The 47 sq m (506 sq ft) unit has a good sized livingroom with access to a balcony. Newly fitted kitchen.
Asking: €345,000
Sold: €365,000
Difference: 6%
Agent: Lisney
14 Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Two-bedroom house with drive in access to the rear. Around 67 sq m (721 sq ft) of living space needing an update.
Asking: €335,000
Sold: €365,000
Difference: 9%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
3 Highfield Grove, Rathgar, Dublin 6
Former tramway cottage in need of updating set in a quiet enclave of homes overlooking an open green.
Asking: €350,000
Sold: €360,000
Difference:3%
Agent:Felicity Fox
34 Clearwater Cove, Old Dunleary Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin
One bedroom apartment in popular development close to Monkstown cafes and with access to shared roof garden.
Asking €275,000
Sold: €360,000
Difference: 31%
Agent: Hunters
3 College Lawn, Listowel, Co Kerry
Turnkey four-bedroom detached house close to the town centre. Around 240 sq m (2583 sq ft) of living space, ample parking and west facing garden.
Asking: €350,000
Sold: €365,000
Difference:4%
Agent: Horgan Properties
Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register, June 2018.