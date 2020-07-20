What sold for €360k in Marino, Dundrum, Walkinstown, Lucan and Skerries

A fixer-upper in D3, stylish three-beds, and apartments in D14 and by the sea

 

35 Philipsburgh Terrace, Marino, Dublin 3
Terraced three-bedroom home of about 90sq m in this popular neighbourhood. The dated interior will need updating and there’s a small walled garden to the rear.
Asking: €380,000
Sold: €360,000
Difference: -5%
Agent: Quillsen

Apartment 3, Taney Court, Dundrum, Dublin 14
Two-bedroom ground-floor apartment in a low rise scheme close to the Luas and town centre. The recently renovated 74sq m unit has quality timber flooring, double glazed windows and good storage throughout.
Asking: €350,000
Sold: €360,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: Vincent Finnegan

50 St Malachy’s Drive, Walkinstown, Dublin 12
Terraced three-bedroom house in turnkey condition with just under 100sq m of living space including an open plan living/diningroom leading to the kitchen. There’s a large split-level paved back garden.
Asking: €340,000
Sold: €360,000
Difference: 6%
Agent: HWP

12B Esker Park, Lucan, Co Dublin
Showhouse style three-bedroom house with a converted attic providing extra living space. Built in 2016, the house has tasteful interiors, off-street parking and a good-sized fenced back garden.
Asking: €340,000
Sold: €365,000
Difference: 7%
Agent: DNG

33 Kittiwake, Barnageeragh Cove, Skerries, Co Dublin
Loft-like two-bedroom apartment with superb sea views and a generous 95sq ft of living space. There’s a room-sized hallway with double-height ceiling, a large livingroom leading to a balcony facing the sea and a second sheltered balcony.
Asking: €349,000
Sold: €366,000
Difference: 5%
Agent: REA Grimes

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, June/July 2020

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.