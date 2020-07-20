What sold for €360k in Marino, Dundrum, Walkinstown, Lucan and Skerries

35 Philipsburgh Terrace, Marino, Dublin 3

Terraced three-bedroom home of about 90sq m in this popular neighbourhood. The dated interior will need updating and there’s a small walled garden to the rear.

Asking: €380,000

Sold: €360,000

Difference: -5%

Agent: Quillsen

Apartment 3, Taney Court, Dundrum, Dublin 14

Two-bedroom ground-floor apartment in a low rise scheme close to the Luas and town centre. The recently renovated 74sq m unit has quality timber flooring, double glazed windows and good storage throughout.

Asking: €350,000

Sold: €360,000

Difference: 3%

Agent: Vincent Finnegan

50 St Malachy’s Drive, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Terraced three-bedroom house in turnkey condition with just under 100sq m of living space including an open plan living/diningroom leading to the kitchen. There’s a large split-level paved back garden.

Asking: €340,000

Sold: €360,000

Difference: 6%

Agent: HWP

12B Esker Park, Lucan, Co Dublin

Showhouse style three-bedroom house with a converted attic providing extra living space. Built in 2016, the house has tasteful interiors, off-street parking and a good-sized fenced back garden.

Asking: €340,000

Sold: €365,000

Difference: 7%

Agent: DNG

33 Kittiwake, Barnageeragh Cove, Skerries, Co Dublin

Loft-like two-bedroom apartment with superb sea views and a generous 95sq ft of living space. There’s a room-sized hallway with double-height ceiling, a large livingroom leading to a balcony facing the sea and a second sheltered balcony.

Asking: €349,000

Sold: €366,000

Difference: 5%

Agent: REA Grimes

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, June/July 2020