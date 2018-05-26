What sold for €360k and under in Portobello, Cabra, Lucan and Temple Bar
This budget bought a city centre investment and spacious homes in the suburbs
24 Lennox Place, Portobello,Dublin 6
24 Lennox Place, Portobello, Dublin 8
Terraced two bedroom redbrick in a sought after city location.
Asking: €325,000
Sold: €355,000
Difference: 9 per cent
Agent: Felicity Fox
19 Leix Road, Cabra, Dublin 7
Three bedroom mid-terrace house in very good decorative order and with a 16m (52 ft) walled garden to the rear.
Asking: €365,000
Sold: €355,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: The Property Shop
10 Elm Close, Griffeen Valley, Lucan, Co Dublin
Spacious four-bedroom redbrick semi with approximately 112 sq m (1,205 sq ft) of living space including interconnecting reception rooms that open to the garden.
Asking: €355,000
Sold: €355,000
Difference: None
Agent:Sherry FitzGerald
13 Pudding Row, Essex Street West, Temple Bar, Dublin 2
Two-bedroom buy to let investment apartment currently rented out at €1,750 per month. Annual service charge of just over €1,526.
Asking: €350,000
Sold: €350,000
Difference: None
Agent:Owen Reilly
64 Grange Abbey Grove, Donaghmede, Dublin 13
Three-bedroom semi with a converted attic, in a mature estate facing an open green and with Howth Junction Dart station a 10 minute walk away.
Asking: €325,000
Sold: €360,000
Difference: 11%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
- Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April/May 2018