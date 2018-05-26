What sold for €360k and under in Portobello, Cabra, Lucan and Temple Bar

24 Lennox Place, Portobello, Dublin 8

Terraced two bedroom redbrick in a sought after city location.

Asking: €325,000

Sold: €355,000

Difference: 9 per cent

Agent: Felicity Fox

19 Leix Road, Cabra, Dublin 7

Three bedroom mid-terrace house in very good decorative order and with a 16m (52 ft) walled garden to the rear.

Asking: €365,000

Sold: €355,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: The Property Shop

10 Elm Close, Griffeen Valley, Lucan, Co Dublin

Spacious four-bedroom redbrick semi with approximately 112 sq m (1,205 sq ft) of living space including interconnecting reception rooms that open to the garden.

Asking: €355,000

Sold: €355,000

Difference: None

Agent:Sherry FitzGerald

13 Pudding Row, Essex Street West, D2

Two-bedroom buy to let investment apartment currently rented out at €1,750 per month. Annual service charge of just over €1,526.

Asking: €350,000

Sold: €350,000

Difference: None

Agent:Owen Reilly

64 Grange Abbey Grove, Donaghmede, Dublin 13

Three-bedroom semi with a converted attic, in a mature estate facing an open green and with Howth Junction Dart station a 10 minute walk away.

Asking: €325,000

Sold: €360,000

Difference: 11%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald