What sold for €345k in D9, Skerries, Drumcondra and Kilkenny

24 Shantalla Road, Beaumont, Dublin 9

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in need of some updating with scope to extend into the substantial back garden. Interconnecting reception rooms with fireplaces.

Asking €355,000

Sold €345,000

Difference -3%

Agent REA Ed Dempsey

28 Kellys Bay Rocks, Skerries, Co Dublin

28 Kellys Bay Rocks, Skerries, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached house with an attractive old world feel thanks to its stripped pines doors and fireplaces, and timber and quarry flooring.

Asking €349,000

Sold €345,000

Difference -1%

Agent P Marry & Associates

Michael’s Church, Ballycallan, Co Kilkenny

Michael’s Church, Ballycallan, Co Kilkenny

Spacious four-bedroom detached house in a pretty countryside setting. The interior is in walk-in condition and includes a large country style kitchen as well as a sun room.

Asking €385,000

Sold €345,000

Difference -11%

Agent: Fran Grincell Properties

20 The Copse, Woodpark, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

20 The Copse, Woodpark, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

Ground-floor, own-door two-bed apartment with just over 70sq m (753sq ft), with an all-cream interior including pale flooring throughout. Overlooks communal gardens to the front and rear. Designated parking.

Asking €299,000

Sold €342,000

Difference 14%

Agent Mark Kelly & Associates

121 Cornmill, Distillery Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

121 Cornmill, Distillery Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

Close to Croke Park, this third-floor, two-bed apartment has approximately 77sq m (829sq ft) of living space including a spacious livingroom with corner kitchen.

Asking €325,000

Sold €340,000

Difference 5%

Agent Eoin O’Neill

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Oct/Nov 2019