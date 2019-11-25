What sold for €345k in D9, Skerries, Drumcondra and Kilkenny
This budget bought turnkey apartments in D3 and D16 and a luxury home in Kilkenny
24 Shantalla Road, in Beaumont, Dublin 9, sold for €345,000 – 3 per cent below its asking price
24 Shantalla Road, Beaumont, Dublin 9
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in need of some updating with scope to extend into the substantial back garden. Interconnecting reception rooms with fireplaces.
Asking €355,000
Sold €345,000
Difference -3%
Agent REA Ed Dempsey
28 Kellys Bay Rocks, Skerries, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom semi-detached house with an attractive old world feel thanks to its stripped pines doors and fireplaces, and timber and quarry flooring.
Asking €349,000
Sold €345,000
Difference -1%
Agent P Marry & Associates
Michael’s Church, Ballycallan, Co Kilkenny
Spacious four-bedroom detached house in a pretty countryside setting. The interior is in walk-in condition and includes a large country style kitchen as well as a sun room.
Asking €385,000
Sold €345,000
Difference -11%
Agent: Fran Grincell Properties
20 The Copse, Woodpark, Ballinteer, Dublin 16
Ground-floor, own-door two-bed apartment with just over 70sq m (753sq ft), with an all-cream interior including pale flooring throughout. Overlooks communal gardens to the front and rear. Designated parking.
Asking €299,000
Sold €342,000
Difference 14%
Agent Mark Kelly & Associates
121 Cornmill, Distillery Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3
Close to Croke Park, this third-floor, two-bed apartment has approximately 77sq m (829sq ft) of living space including a spacious livingroom with corner kitchen.
Asking €325,000
Sold €340,000
Difference 5%
Agent Eoin O’Neill
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Oct/Nov 2019