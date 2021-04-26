What sold for €340,000 in Dublin and Limerick

115 Forest Hills, Rathcoole, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom, end-of-terrace property 97.5sq m (1,050sq ft) with large front and back gardens and a block-built shed currently in use as a one-bedroom, self-contained unit in Rathcoole village. Close to amenities including local bars, shops, schools, with nearby access to bus routes, the N7 and M50.

Asking: €290,000

Sold: €340,000

Difference: +17%

Agent: Ray Cooke Auctioneers

81 Castle Riada Avenue, Lucan, Co Dublin.

Three-bedroom, semi-detached home of 92sq m (990sq ft) in a small cul-de-sac opposite a green with off-street parking and mature garden to the rear. In walk-in condition, this property is close to schools and parks as well as public transport. And the N4, M50 and outer ring road are nearby.

Asking: €345,000

Sold: €340,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: Sherry Fitzgerald Lucan

Apartment 5 Mervyn Court, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

Two-bedroom ground-floor apartment of 54sq m (581sq ft) with own-door access and designated parking. The property, in a development of six apartments, is a short walk from Dún Laoghaire town centre and its shops, schools, restaurants and leisure facilities. It is also within easy reach of Dún Laoghaire pier and the Sandycove/Glasthule Dart station.

Asking: €325,000

Sold: €340,000

Difference: +5%

Agent: Vincent Finnegan

19 Norseman Place, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7.

Two-bedroom, two-storey mid-terraced house of 69sq m (742sq ft) is in a quiet cul-de-sac and is close to the shops, pubs and restaurants of Stoneybatter, right on your doorstep, along with a vast selection of other amenities in close proximity. It is close to the Phoenix Park and within walking distance of the TU Dublin Grangegorman college campus and Luas stops.

Asking: €350,000

Sold: €340,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: McPeake Auctioneers

Sunbury, Ballinacurra Road, Ballinacurra, Co Limerick.

Detached four-bedroom property of 143.54sq m (1,544.92sq ft) was built in 1933 and has retained many of its original features. It is close to restaurants, schools, Mary Immaculate College and sporting and leisure facilities. It is also within walking distance of Limerick city centre.

Asking: €355,000

Sold: €340,000

Difference: -4%

Agent: Rooney Auctioneers

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, March/April 2021