What sold for €320k or less in Dún Laoghaire, Crumlin, East Wall and Tramore
City cottages, a lofty apartment and a sunny southeast villa fell within this budget
19 Summerhill Road, Dún Laoghaire
Apartment 6, 19 Summerhill Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
Two-bedroom top-floor apartment in a Victorian house close to the Dart, with sea views to the rear, within strolling distance of Glasthule village.
Asking: €320,000
Sold: €320,000
Difference: none
Agent: Liam Reilly Auctioneers
326 Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12
Two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in good decorative order, with a walled back garden with a chalet-style outbuilding.
Asking: €290,000
Sold: €320,000
Difference: 10%
Agent: Murphy Mullan
7 St Leger Place, Priest Road, Tramore, Co Waterford
Four-bedroom period terraced house with about 111 sq m (1,200 sq ft) of living space with original period features. Close to the shops and beach.
Asking: €330,000
Sold: €318,500
Difference: -3%
Agent: Michael Griffin Auctioneers
139 Pearse Park, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in a popular southside location. The house is in need of refurbishment, as is the walled back garden.
Asking: €290,000
Sold: €315,000
Difference: 9%
Agent: Tom O’Higgins
2 Forth Road, East Wall, Dublin 3
Four-bedroom end-of-terrace house with a large extension that brings the total floor area up to about 100 sq m (approx 1,025 sq ft ). Off-street parking.
Asking: €320,000
Sold: €315,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Property Partners Kavanagh