What sold for €320k or less in Dún Laoghaire, Crumlin, East Wall and Tramore

Apartment 6, 19 Summerhill Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Two-bedroom top-floor apartment in a Victorian house close to the Dart, with sea views to the rear, within strolling distance of Glasthule village.

Asking: €320,000

Sold: €320,000

Difference: none

Agent: Liam Reilly Auctioneers

326 Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow in good decorative order, with a walled back garden with a chalet-style outbuilding.

Asking: €290,000

Sold: €320,000

Difference: 10%

Agent: Murphy Mullan

7 St Leger Place, Priest Road, Tramore, Co Waterford

Four-bedroom period terraced house with about 111 sq m (1,200 sq ft) of living space with original period features. Close to the shops and beach.

Asking: €330,000

Sold: €318,500

Difference: -3%

Agent: Michael Griffin Auctioneers

139 Pearse Park, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in a popular southside location. The house is in need of refurbishment, as is the walled back garden.

Asking: €290,000

Sold: €315,000

Difference: 9%

Agent: Tom O’Higgins

2 Forth Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

Four-bedroom end-of-terrace house with a large extension that brings the total floor area up to about 100 sq m (approx 1,025 sq ft ). Off-street parking.

Asking: €320,000

Sold: €315,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Property Partners Kavanagh