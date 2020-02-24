What sold for €320k in Inchicore, Crumlin, Phibsborough and Terenure
Quaint fixer-upper in D6W, three-bed near the Mater and a secluded home in East Wall
19 O’Donoghue Street, Inchicore, D8 sold for €320,000 – 8% above its guide price
19 O’Donoghue Street, Inchicore, Dublin 8
Turnkey three-bedroom home of just under 70sq m (753sq ft) with potential for a roof terrace at first-floor level. Short walk to the Luas.
Asking €295,000
Sold €320,000
Difference 8%
Agent Murphy Mullan Estate Agents
359 Captains Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12
Renovated three-bedroom semi-detached house of 81sq m (872sq ft) with an attractive garden to the rear and off-street parking in front.
Asking €310,000
Sold €320,000
Difference 3%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
68 Mount Tallant Avenue, Terenure, Dublin 6W
Quaint terraced two-bedroom house in need of complete refurbishment but with period fireplaces intact. Sunny 10m garden to the rear.
Asking €295,000
Sold €320,000
Difference 8%
Agent Lisney
15 Villa Bank, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Three bedroom semi-detached house of about 103sq m (1,108sq ft), in a popular location close to Mater Hospital. Small walled garden to the rear.
Asking €300,000
Sold €320,000
Difference 7%
Agent GWD
54 Merchants Square, East Wall, Dublin 3
Secluded two-bedroom home with about 75sq m (807sq ft) of well-kept living space and additional room at attic level. Courtyard garden in front of the house.
Asking €295,000
Sold €325,000
Difference 10%
Agent Ray Cooke
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Jan/Feb 2020
Correction
In the What Sold column of Feb 15th, an incorrect address was published. Number 83 Shrewsbury Park was identified as sold whereas in fact the sold property was number 83 Shrewsbury.