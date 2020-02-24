What sold for €320k in Inchicore, Crumlin, Phibsborough and Terenure

19 O’Donoghue Street, Inchicore, Dublin 8

Turnkey three-bedroom home of just under 70sq m (753sq ft) with potential for a roof terrace at first-floor level. Short walk to the Luas.

Asking €295,000

Sold €320,000

Difference 8%

Agent Murphy Mullan Estate Agents

359 Captains Road, Crumlin, D12

Renovated three-bedroom semi-detached house of 81sq m (872sq ft) with an attractive garden to the rear and off-street parking in front.

Asking €310,000

Sold €320,000

Difference 3%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

68 Mount Tallant Avenue, Terenure, D6W

Quaint terraced two-bedroom house in need of complete refurbishment but with period fireplaces intact. Sunny 10m garden to the rear.

Asking €295,000

Sold €320,000

Difference 8%

Agent Lisney

15 Villa Bank, Phibsborough, D7

Three bedroom semi-detached house of about 103sq m (1,108sq ft), in a popular location close to Mater Hospital. Small walled garden to the rear.

Asking €300,000

Sold €320,000

Difference 7%

Agent GWD

54 Merchants Square, East Wall, D3

Secluded two-bedroom home with about 75sq m (807sq ft) of well-kept living space and additional room at attic level. Courtyard garden in front of the house.

Asking €295,000

Sold €325,000

Difference 10%

Agent Ray Cooke

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Jan/Feb 2020

Correction

In the What Sold column of Feb 15th, an incorrect address was published. Number 83 Shrewsbury Park was identified as sold whereas in fact the sold property was number 83 Shrewsbury.