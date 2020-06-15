What sold for €310k in Cabra, Swords, Lucan and Ballybunion, Co Kerry

4 Faussagh Avenue, Cabra West, Dublin 7

Extended three-bedroom semi-detached house with the addition of a sittingroom kitted out as a bar, opening onto a raised patio garden.

Asking €330,000

Sold €310,000

Difference -6%

Agent Anthony Byrne Property Services

12 Oaklands Park Swords, Co Dublin

Turnkey three-bedroom terrraced house in a cul de sac, close to the Pavilion Shopping Centre and Swords village. About 82sq m (883sq ft) of living space and a manicured fenced back garden.

Asking €310,000

Sold €310,000

Difference None

Agent Flynn & Associates

2 Rochfort Grove, Lucan, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached house of just over 100sq m (1,076sq ft), in a popular neighbourhood. Good condition throughout and has a well-maintained back garden.

Asking €310,000

Sold €310,000

Difference None

Agent Jim Payne Property Consultants

6 Ail na Mara, Cliff Road, Ballybunion, Co Kerry

Furnished three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment in a small development ovelooking Blue Flag Ladies beach and Ballybunion Castle. Large balcony.

Asking €315,000

Sold €310,000

Difference -2%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Stack

353 The Oaks, Trimbleston, Goatstown, Dublin 14

Bright, one-bedroom apartment with fireplace in a sought after Sorohan built scheme. About 53sq m (570sq ft) of living space with floor to ceiling windows and a balcony.

Asking €345,000

Sold €305,000

Difference -12%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May/June 2020