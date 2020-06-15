What sold for €310k in Cabra, Swords, Lucan and Ballybunion, Co Kerry

Three-bed with its own bar in Cabra, D14 downsizer and amazing views on Wild Atlantic Way

4 Faussagh Avenue in Cabra West, Dublin 7, sold for €310,000 – 6 six per cent below its asking price

4 Faussagh Avenue, Cabra West, Dublin 7  
Extended three-bedroom semi-detached house with the addition of a sittingroom kitted out as a bar, opening onto a raised patio garden. 
Asking €330,000 
Sold €310,000 
Difference -6% 
Agent Anthony Byrne Property Services

12 Oaklands Park Swords, Co Dublin
12 Oaklands Park, Swords, Co Dublin 
Turnkey three-bedroom terrraced house in a cul de sac, close to the Pavilion Shopping Centre and Swords village. About 82sq m (883sq ft) of living space and a manicured fenced back garden. 
Asking €310,000 
Sold €310,000 
Difference None 
Agent Flynn & Associates

2 Rochfort Grove, Lucan, Co Dublin
2 Rochfort Grove, Lucan, Co Dublin 
Three-bedroom semi-detached house of just over 100sq m (1,076sq ft), in a popular neighbourhood. Good condition throughout and has a well-maintained back garden. 
Asking €310,000 
Sold €310,000 
Difference None 
Agent Jim Payne Property Consultants

6 Ail na Mara, Cliff Road, Ballybunion, Co Kerry
6 Ail na Mara, Cliff Road, Ballybunion, Co Kerry 
Furnished three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment in a small development ovelooking Blue Flag Ladies beach and Ballybunion Castle. Large balcony. 
Asking €315,000 
Sold €310,000 
Difference -2% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Stack

353 The Oaks, Trimbleston, Goatstown, Dublin 14
353 The Oaks, Trimbleston, Goatstown, Dublin 14 
Bright, one-bedroom apartment with fireplace in a sought after Sorohan built scheme. About 53sq m (570sq ft) of living space with floor to ceiling windows and a balcony. 
Asking €345,000 
Sold €305,000 
Difference -12% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May/June 2020

