What sold for €310k in Cabra, Swords, Lucan and Ballybunion, Co Kerry
Three-bed with its own bar in Cabra, D14 downsizer and amazing views on Wild Atlantic Way
4 Faussagh Avenue in Cabra West, Dublin 7, sold for €310,000 – 6 six per cent below its asking price
4 Faussagh Avenue, Cabra West, Dublin 7
Extended three-bedroom semi-detached house with the addition of a sittingroom kitted out as a bar, opening onto a raised patio garden.
Asking €330,000
Sold €310,000
Difference -6%
Agent Anthony Byrne Property Services
12 Oaklands Park, Swords, Co Dublin
Turnkey three-bedroom terrraced house in a cul de sac, close to the Pavilion Shopping Centre and Swords village. About 82sq m (883sq ft) of living space and a manicured fenced back garden.
Asking €310,000
Sold €310,000
Difference None
Agent Flynn & Associates
2 Rochfort Grove, Lucan, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom semi-detached house of just over 100sq m (1,076sq ft), in a popular neighbourhood. Good condition throughout and has a well-maintained back garden.
Asking €310,000
Sold €310,000
Difference None
Agent Jim Payne Property Consultants
6 Ail na Mara, Cliff Road, Ballybunion, Co Kerry
Furnished three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment in a small development ovelooking Blue Flag Ladies beach and Ballybunion Castle. Large balcony.
Asking €315,000
Sold €310,000
Difference -2%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Stack
353 The Oaks, Trimbleston, Goatstown, Dublin 14
Bright, one-bedroom apartment with fireplace in a sought after Sorohan built scheme. About 53sq m (570sq ft) of living space with floor to ceiling windows and a balcony.
Asking €345,000
Sold €305,000
Difference -12%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May/June 2020