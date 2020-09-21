What sold for €295k in Dublin 8, Cabra, Lucan, Co Wicklow and Co Clare

15 Meath Square, off Grey Street, Dublin 8

Turnkey one-bedroom Liberties cottage with a light-filled 33 sq m layout comprising living, galley-style kitchen and double bedroom. Small patio to rear.

Asking: €295,000

Sold: €295,000

Difference: none

Agent: Colliers

122 St Attracta Road, Cabra, Dublin 7

Spacious two-bedroom house of 104 sq m, with a sizeable walled garden to the rear. Large livingroom, eat-in kitchen leading to a sun room. Garage to convert.

Asking: €295,000

Sold: €295,000

Difference: none

Agent: Brock Delappe

207 Seabourne View, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Elegant two-bed apartment directly overlooking Charlesland golf course with a large balcony leading off the livingroom. Around 71 sq of space and parking.

Asking: €304,000

Sold: €295,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

9 Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin

Updated semi-detached three-bed with new flooring and windows throughout its 94 sq m. Two reception rooms with fireplaces. Back garden in need of TLC.

Asking: €296,000

Sold: €296,000

Difference: none

Agent: Dalton & Co

1 Harbour View, Mountshannon, Co Clare

Four-bedroom detached house with stunning views over Lough Derg and 258 sq m of living space finished to a high standard. Walking distance to village.

Asking: €325,000

Sold: €295,000

Difference: -9%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Toole Madden

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, August/September 2020.