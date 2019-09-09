What sold for €295k and less in Raheny, Saggart, Cabra and Cork?

103 Woodbine Road, Raheny, Dublin 5

Terraced three-bedroom house with 94sq m with a large livingroom and a separate study downstairs. Partially decked garden with workshop.

Asking: €300,000

Sold: €295,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Quillsen

10 Verschoyle Heights, Saggart, Dublin 24: semi-detached house in good decorative order

10 Verschoyle Heights, Saggart, Dublin 24

Spacious three-bedroom semi-detached house in good decorative order with with polished pine and timber flooring throughout.

Asking: €285,000

Sold: €295,000

Difference: 4%

Agent: Tom Maher &Co

20 Finglaswood Road, Finglas, Dublin 11: in turn-key condition

20 Finglaswood Road, Finglas, Dublin 11

Three-bedroom terraced house in turn-key condition with attractive tiled flooring in the kitchen which opens out to a landscaped garden with pond.

Asking: €270,000

Sold: €290,000

Difference: 7%

Agent: Quillsen

27 Killala Road, Cabra West, Dublin 7: 76sq m of living space in good decorative order

27 Killala Road, Cabra West, Dublin 7

Two-bedroom terraced house with a large garden to the rear and facing an open green to the front. About 76sq m of living space in good decorative order.

Asking: €295,000

Sold: €287,500

Difference: -3%

Agent: DNG

2 Landscape Terrace, Glasheen Road, Cork: 106sq m in need of refurbishment

2 Landscape Terrace, Glasheen Road, Cork

Three-bedroom terraced house of about 106sq m, in need of some refurbishment. Close to UCC and with potential to extend into the generous garden.

Asking: €275,000

Sold: €290,000

Difference: 5%

Agent: ERA Downey McCarthy

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, August 2019