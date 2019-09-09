What sold for €295k and less in Raheny, Saggart, Cabra and Cork?
This budget bought three-bed homes in D5 and D11 and a fixer-upper near UCC in Cork
103 Woodbine Road, Raheny, Dublin 5: three-bedroomed, 94sq m house
103 Woodbine Road, Raheny, Dublin 5
Terraced three-bedroom house with 94sq m with a large livingroom and a separate study downstairs. Partially decked garden with workshop.
Asking: €300,000
Sold: €295,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Quillsen
10 Verschoyle Heights, Saggart, Dublin 24
Spacious three-bedroom semi-detached house in good decorative order with with polished pine and timber flooring throughout.
Asking: €285,000
Sold: €295,000
Difference: 4%
Agent: Tom Maher &Co
20 Finglaswood Road, Finglas, Dublin 11
Three-bedroom terraced house in turn-key condition with attractive tiled flooring in the kitchen which opens out to a landscaped garden with pond.
Asking: €270,000
Sold: €290,000
Difference: 7%
Agent: Quillsen
27 Killala Road, Cabra West, Dublin 7
Two-bedroom terraced house with a large garden to the rear and facing an open green to the front. About 76sq m of living space in good decorative order.
Asking: €295,000
Sold: €287,500
Difference: -3%
Agent: DNG
2 Landscape Terrace, Glasheen Road, Cork
Three-bedroom terraced house of about 106sq m, in need of some refurbishment. Close to UCC and with potential to extend into the generous garden.
Asking: €275,000
Sold: €290,000
Difference: 5%
Agent: ERA Downey McCarthy
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, August 2019