What sold for €275k in Fairview, Adamstown, Crumlin and Galway city
A west Dublin duplex, a fixer-upper in D12 and a pretty suburban home in the west
106 Fairview Close, Fairview, Dublin 3
106 Fairview Close, Fairview, Dublin 3
Two-bed apartment of 72sq m on the third floor of this scheme off Richmond Road. Honey timber flooring and doors throughout. Underground parking.
Asking €285,000
Sold €275,000
Difference: -4%
Agent: DNG
6 Castlegate Court, Adamstown, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex on the ground and first floor, with its own fenced back garden, in this modern town development near Lucan.
Asking €295,000
Sold €275,000
Difference -7%
Agent Buckley Real Estate
20 Barry Avenue, Mervue, Galway city
Set in the suburb of Mervue in the east of the city, a three-bed semi of 83sq m with off-street parking and a large walled garden to the side and rear.
Asking €250,000
Sold €275,000
Difference 10%
Agent Remax
65 Clonard Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12
Two-bedroom semi-detached house of 82sq m in need of updating but with original features intact. Neat, triangular garden to the rear.
Asking €275,000
Sold €276,000
Difference none
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
40 Greendale Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5
Terraced three-bedroom house of about 75sq m, updated flooring throughout and extensive fitted storage. Walled garden with storage to the rear.
Asking €275,000
Sold €272,500
Difference -1%
Agent Movehome
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July 2020