What sold for €275k in Fairview, Adamstown, Crumlin and Galway city

106 Fairview Close, Fairview, Dublin 3

Two-bed apartment of 72sq m on the third floor of this scheme off Richmond Road. Honey timber flooring and doors throughout. Underground parking.

Asking €285,000

Sold €275,000

Difference: -4%

Agent: DNG

6 Castlegate Court, Adamstown, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex on the ground and first floor, with its own fenced back garden, in this modern town development near Lucan.

Asking €295,000

Sold €275,000

Difference -7%

Agent Buckley Real Estate

20 Barry Avenue, Mervue, Galway city

Set in the suburb of Mervue in the east of the city, a three-bed semi of 83sq m with off-street parking and a large walled garden to the side and rear.

Asking €250,000

Sold €275,000

Difference 10%

Agent Remax

65 Clonard Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Two-bedroom semi-detached house of 82sq m in need of updating but with original features intact. Neat, triangular garden to the rear.

Asking €275,000

Sold €276,000

Difference none

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

40 Greendale Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5

Terraced three-bedroom house of about 75sq m, updated flooring throughout and extensive fitted storage. Walled garden with storage to the rear.

Asking €275,000

Sold €272,500

Difference -1%

Agent Movehome

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July 2020