What sold for €275k in Fairview, Adamstown, Crumlin and Galway city

A west Dublin duplex, a fixer-upper in D12 and a pretty suburban home in the west

106 Fairview Close, Fairview, Dublin 3

106 Fairview Close, Fairview, Dublin 3

 

106 Fairview Close, Fairview, Dublin 3
Two-bed apartment of 72sq m on the third floor of this scheme off Richmond Road. Honey timber flooring and doors throughout. Underground parking.
Asking €285,000
Sold €275,000
Difference: -4%
Agent: DNG

6 Castlegate Court, Adamstown, Co Dublin
6 Castlegate Court, Adamstown, Co Dublin

6 Castlegate Court, Adamstown, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom, three-bathroom duplex on the ground and first floor, with its own fenced back garden, in this modern town development near Lucan.
Asking €295,000
Sold €275,000
Difference -7%
Agent Buckley Real Estate

20 Barry Avenue, Mervue, Galway city
20 Barry Avenue, Mervue, Galway city

20 Barry Avenue, Mervue, Galway city
Set in the suburb of Mervue in the east of the city, a three-bed semi of 83sq m with off-street parking and a large walled garden to the side and rear.
Asking €250,000
Sold €275,000
Difference 10%
Agent Remax

65 Clonard Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12
65 Clonard Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

65 Clonard Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12
Two-bedroom semi-detached house of 82sq m in need of updating but with original features intact. Neat, triangular garden to the rear.
Asking €275,000
Sold €276,000
Difference none
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

40 Greendale Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5
40 Greendale Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5

40 Greendale Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5
Terraced three-bedroom house of about 75sq m, updated flooring throughout and extensive fitted storage. Walled garden with storage to the rear.
Asking €275,000
Sold €272,500
Difference -1%
Agent Movehome

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, July 2020

