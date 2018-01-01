What sold for €270K in Pimlico, Smithfield, East Wall, D12 and Wexford?

44 Pimlico, The Coombe, Dublin 8

Terraced two storey redbrick house in the heart of the Coombe with a renovated interior of 54 sq m (584 sq ft). There’s a sizeable livingroom, small galley style kitchen and fully tiled bathroom. A tiny back yard completes the package.

Asking: €270,000

Sold: €270,000

Difference: 0%

Agent: Brock deLappe

90, Block A, Smithfield Market, Smithfield, Dublin 7

A spacious one-bedroom apartment with a balcony on the fourth floor of this central Smithfield block. The unit has underground carparking, a concierge and an annual service change of €2,461.

Asking €235,000

Sold: €272,000

Difference: +16%

Agent: Wyse & Co .

198 East Wall Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

Tidy terraced two-bedroom house with potential to extend in line with neighbouring homes . There’s off-street parking to the front and a 14m (45ft) garden to the rear.

Asking: €270,000

Sold: €275,000

Difference: + 2%

Agent: Property Partners Kavanagh

29 Balfe Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Three-bedroom semi in need of a total refurb but with some scope to extend the 75 sq m (807 sq ft) living space into the adjoining garage. Narrow strip of garden to the rear and good off street parking.

Asking: €249,000

Sold: €263,000

Difference: +6%

Agent: Murphy Mullan

Dunamore House, Knockduff, Bree, Co Wexford

Substantial, modern five-bedroom detached house on a site of almost three quarters of an acre with countryside and mountain views. Living space of about 237 sq m (2,500 sq ft).

Asking: €280,000

Sold: €278,000

Difference: - 1%

Agent : Paula Treacy Estates