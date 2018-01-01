What sold for €270K in Pimlico, Smithfield, East Wall, D12 and Wexford?
These sellers sought one price but got another
44 Pimlico, The Coombe, Dublin 8
Terraced two storey redbrick house in the heart of the Coombe with a renovated interior of 54 sq m (584 sq ft). There’s a sizeable livingroom, small galley style kitchen and fully tiled bathroom. A tiny back yard completes the package.
Asking: €270,000
Sold: €270,000
Difference: 0%
Agent: Brock deLappe
90, Block A, Smithfield Market, Smithfield, Dublin 7
A spacious one-bedroom apartment with a balcony on the fourth floor of this central Smithfield block. The unit has underground carparking, a concierge and an annual service change of €2,461.
Asking €235,000
Sold: €272,000
Difference: +16%
Agent: Wyse & Co .
198 East Wall Road, East Wall, Dublin 3
Tidy terraced two-bedroom house with potential to extend in line with neighbouring homes . There’s off-street parking to the front and a 14m (45ft) garden to the rear.
Asking: €270,000
Sold: €275,000
Difference: + 2%
Agent: Property Partners Kavanagh
29 Balfe Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12
Three-bedroom semi in need of a total refurb but with some scope to extend the 75 sq m (807 sq ft) living space into the adjoining garage. Narrow strip of garden to the rear and good off street parking.
Asking: €249,000
Sold: €263,000
Difference: +6%
Agent: Murphy Mullan
Dunamore House, Knockduff, Bree, Co Wexford
Substantial, modern five-bedroom detached house on a site of almost three quarters of an acre with countryside and mountain views. Living space of about 237 sq m (2,500 sq ft).
Asking: €280,000
Sold: €278,000
Difference: - 1%
Agent : Paula Treacy Estates