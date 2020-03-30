What sold for €265k in Dublin city, Poppintree and Co Wicklow

9 Kenmare House, 22 North Great Georges Street, Dublin 1

Well-kept one-bedroom apartment of 44sq m in this converted Georgian building. Living room with fireplace and stove, fitted kitchen and double bedroom.

Asking €250,000

Sold €265,000

Difference 6%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

21 Crannogue Close, Poppintree, Dublin 11

Redecorated three-bedroom semi-detached house with a leafy outlook, sizeable paved back garden and a converted attic room.

Asking €264,950

Sold €265,000

Difference None

Agent DPM Estates

10 St James’s Wood, South Circular Road, Dublin 8

Two bedroom apartment on the second floor of a low rise block, with 64sq m of space including a large livingroom with sliding doors to a balcony.

Asking €270,000

Sold €265,000

Difference -2%

Agent Smith & Butler Estates

83 Esker Manor, Lucan, Co Dublin

Two-bedroom apartment of over 87sq m on the top floor of a popular scheme with access to a sizeable attic for storage. Overlooks a communal green.

Asking €248,000

Sold €261,000

Difference 5%

Agent REA McDonald

8 Mountain View, Laragh, Co Wicklow

Four-bedroom detached bungalow in need of refurbishment, in a cul de sac in Laragh village. About 123m of living space.

Asking €295,000

Sold €268,000

Difference -9%

Agent Clarke Auctioneers

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, March 2020