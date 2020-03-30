What sold for €265k in Dublin city, Poppintree and Co Wicklow
A slice of city centre Georgian, a semi in D11 or a bungalow with potential in Laragh
9 Kenmare House, 22 North Great Georges Street, Dublin 1
Well-kept one-bedroom apartment of 44sq m in this converted Georgian building. Living room with fireplace and stove, fitted kitchen and double bedroom.
Asking €250,000
Sold €265,000
Difference 6%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
21 Crannogue Close, Poppintree, Dublin 11
Redecorated three-bedroom semi-detached house with a leafy outlook, sizeable paved back garden and a converted attic room.
Asking €264,950
Sold €265,000
Difference None
Agent DPM Estates
10 St James’s Wood, South Circular Road, Dublin 8
Two bedroom apartment on the second floor of a low rise block, with 64sq m of space including a large livingroom with sliding doors to a balcony.
Asking €270,000
Sold €265,000
Difference -2%
Agent Smith & Butler Estates
83 Esker Manor, Lucan, Co Dublin
Two-bedroom apartment of over 87sq m on the top floor of a popular scheme with access to a sizeable attic for storage. Overlooks a communal green.
Asking €248,000
Sold €261,000
Difference 5%
Agent REA McDonald
8 Mountain View, Laragh, Co Wicklow
Four-bedroom detached bungalow in need of refurbishment, in a cul de sac in Laragh village. About 123m of living space.
Asking €295,000
Sold €268,000
Difference -9%
Agent Clarke Auctioneers
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, March 2020