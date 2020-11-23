What sold for €250k in Drumcondra, Swords, Kilkenny, Waterford and Sligo?

This budget bought a Dublin duplex, a Sligo cottage and a Victorian house in Waterford

Apt 2 Corn Mill, Distillery Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

Apt 2 Corn Mill, Distillery Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

 

Apt 2 Corn Mill, Distillery Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3
One-bedroom first-floor apartment of 48sq m (517sq ft) with underground car parking space. Situated in a well-located development off Clonliffe Road and within walking distance of Drumcondra and Dublin city centre.
Asking €250,000
Sold €250,000
Difference 0%
Agent Mason Estates Phibsborough

3 Applewood Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin
3 Applewood Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin

3 Applewood Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin
Turnkey-condition duplex extending to 105.7sq m (1,138sq ft) and comprising two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large open-plan lounge/kitchen and dining area.
Asking €249,000
Sold €249,000
Difference 0%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Swords

38 Oaklawns, Paulstown, Co Kilkenny
38 Oaklawns, Paulstown, Co Kilkenny

38 Oaklawns, Paulstown, Co Kilkenny
Large four-bedroom detached house with southwest-facing rear garden presented in excellent condition. Situated within established and popular residential development in Paulstown village.
Asking €269,000
Sold €250,000
Difference -7%
Agent Donohoe Properties

15 Morley terrace, Gracedieu, Waterford city, Co Waterford
15 Morley terrace, Gracedieu, Waterford city, Co Waterford

15 Morley terrace, Gracedieu, Waterford city, Co Waterford
Two-bedroom Victorian mid-terrace house which has been re-wired, re-plumbed and restored to a high standard while retaining a number of its original features. Situated on the much sought-after Morley Terrace, and within walking distance of Waterford city centre and the Waterford Greenway.
Asking €235,000
Sold €250,000
Difference 6%
Agent DNG Reid & Coppinger

Larkhill Cottage, Beltra, Co Sligo
Larkhill Cottage, Beltra, Co Sligo

Larkhill Cottage, Beltra, Co Sligo
Carefully renovated and extended traditional two-bedroom cottage with separate studio building, and garage/workshop on one acre of landscaped grounds featuring mature hedging, trees and shrubberies. Well-located 7km from Ballisodare village, 15km from Sligo city and within close proximity to the beaches of Aughris, Dunmoran and Tra Bhui.
Asking €205,000
Sold €247,500
Difference 21%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Draper

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register October/November 2020

