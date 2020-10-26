What sold for €200k in Dublin 1 and 12, Wexford, Kerry and Mayo?

Apartment 19C, Lansdowne Valley, Drimnagh, Dublin 12

Two-bedroom apartment (68sq m/732sq ft) with balcony in mature development located close to a range of local amenities including shops, schools, public parks and Dublin Bus routes providing regular and rapid access to Dublin city centre.

Asking €215,000

Sold €205,000

Difference -5%

Agent Bohan Hyland & Associates

Apartment 88, 109 Parnell Street, Dublin 1

Located in the heart of Dublin city centre, this one-bedroom fourth-floor apartment comprises 33sq m (355sq ft) of accommodation split between a double bedroom, bathroom and an open plan living-kitchen and dining area. The property comes with a designated car parking space.

Asking €199,000

Sold €205,000

Difference 3%

Agent REA McGee

The Cottage, Ballinatray Lower, Courtown, Co Wexford,

Situated at the centre of Courtown Harbour and within a short walk of all the popular Wexford village’s amenities, this picturesque cottage comprises three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is complemented by a large mature garden to the rear and a gravel driveway set behind wooden gates to the front.

Asking €179,000

Sold €205,000

Difference 15%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella

2 The Green, Lixnaw, Co Kerry

Detached four-bedroom house within this new-build scheme located within walking distance of Lixnaw village and 16km from the town of Tralee. The property extends to 134sq m (1,442sq ft) and includes a large rear garden and paved driveway to the front.

Asking €200,000

Sold €200,000

Difference 0%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean

Letterineen, Tourmakeady, Co Mayo

Large four-bedroom detached house of 223sq m (2,400sq ft) overlooking Lough Mask in the Gaeltacht region of Tourmakeady. The property offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside and is well maintained both inside and out. The house is surrounded by manicured lawns with planting and hedging.

Asking €199,000

Sold €205,000

Difference 3%

Agent Property Partners Emma Gill