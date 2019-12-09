What sold for €1.1m in Clontarf, Ranelagh Monkstown and Greystones

92 Castle Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Four-bedroom family home with just over 165sq m (1,776 sq ft) of accommodation including an extended kitchen overlooking the landscaped back garden.

Asking€950,000

Sold: €1.1 million

Difference: 16%

Agent: Coldwell Banker

Strathyre, 12 Upper Albert Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin

Cosy, turnkey three-bedroom cottage with just over 130sq m (1,400 sq ft) of living space set on a third of an acre of gardens with off-street parking.

Asking: €1.1 million

Sold: €1.1 million

Difference: none

Agent: Lisney

2 Ashfield Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

Four-bedroom period redbrick house in need of refurbishment with the benefit of a side entrance and wide back garden offering scope to extend.

Asking: €995,000

Sold: €1.1 million

Difference: 11%

Agent: Young’s

10 Belgrave Road, Monkstown, Co Dublin

10 Belgrave Road, Monkstown, Co Dublin

Substantial four-bedroom Ewardian semi-detached house close to Dart and schools. Around 230 sq m (2,475 sq ft) of living space and a long back garden.

Asking: €1.3 million

Sold: €1.1 million

Difference: -15%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Slievemore, St Vincent’s Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Edwardian four-bedroom semi-detached house in the Burnaby. Around 226 sq (2,432 sq ft) of living space that includes a large conservatory. Manicured gardens.

Asking: €1.25 million

Sold: €1.075 million

Difference: -14%

Agent: McGovern Estates

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Nov/Oct 2019