What sold for €1.1m in Clontarf, Ranelagh Monkstown and Greystones
At this price, buyers picked up solid period homes in upscale neighbourhoods
92 Castle Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3
Four-bedroom family home with just over 165sq m (1,776 sq ft) of accommodation including an extended kitchen overlooking the landscaped back garden.
Asking€950,000
Sold: €1.1 million
Difference: 16%
Agent: Coldwell Banker
Strathyre, 12 Upper Albert Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin
Cosy, turnkey three-bedroom cottage with just over 130sq m (1,400 sq ft) of living space set on a third of an acre of gardens with off-street parking.
Asking: €1.1 million
Sold: €1.1 million
Difference: none
Agent: Lisney
2 Ashfield Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6
Four-bedroom period redbrick house in need of refurbishment with the benefit of a side entrance and wide back garden offering scope to extend.
Asking: €995,000
Sold: €1.1 million
Difference: 11%
Agent: Young’s
10 Belgrave Road, Monkstown, Co Dublin
Substantial four-bedroom Ewardian semi-detached house close to Dart and schools. Around 230 sq m (2,475 sq ft) of living space and a long back garden.
Asking: €1.3 million
Sold: €1.1 million
Difference: -15%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Slievemore, St Vincent’s Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow
Edwardian four-bedroom semi-detached house in the Burnaby. Around 226 sq (2,432 sq ft) of living space that includes a large conservatory. Manicured gardens.
Asking: €1.25 million
Sold: €1.075 million
Difference: -14%
Agent: McGovern Estates
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Nov/Oct 2019