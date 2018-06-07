What’s on the market? New homes in Co Kildare

Kildare is one of the best-served counties for new homes in the country. First-time buyers now comprise almost half the home hunters in the county, in particular in the northern half.

New homes have more appeal to these buyers, says Enda Smith of CME Auctioneers, helped in part, by the Help to Buy scheme but also the lower running costs associated with an A-rated home.

But land prices are rising which will impact affordability. Last week Will Coonan of Coonans Auctioneers sold 3.4 acres of zoned lands on the Maynooth Road in Leixlip for €4.075million, almost €1.2million per acre when the average price is about €800,000, he says.

NAAS

There are a small number of three-bed semis remaining at Castle Farm by Ardstone Homes where prices start from €327,500.

There are a thousand homes in the pipeline here says Peter Minnock, director of planning and strategic development at Naas County Council. Developers Ardstone, Cairn, Glenveagh and Ballymore all have a presence in the town. Bellingsfield and Stoneleigh, both Ballymore-built, are ready-to-buy and offer value in the three-bed semi sector. A three-bed at Stoneleigh costs from €340,000 while prices at Bellingsfield start from €350,000. A three-bed, mid-terrace house at Elsmore by Cairn, on the Newbridge Road, starts from €305,000 while there are a small number of three-bed semis remaining at Castle Farm by Ardstone Homes where prices start from €327,500.

LEIXLIP

Westfield is a development of about 240 homes on the town’s west side that launched last February. There is limited availability for its large three-bed semis, where prices start from €375,000 . It is a 12-minute walk from one of the town’s two train stations, Louisa Bridge. Of the 53 units sold to date, 60 per cent of the purchasers were first-time buyers.

MAYNOOTH

The university town of Maynooth has a well laid out centre as well as pedestrian access to the facilities of the Carton House Demesne. A ring road has been proposed and its route will be confirmed in the next couple of weeks. Kelston Properties is about to start work on a site on Station Road, a development of about 200 houses. Cairn Homes has a planning application in for about 400 homes.

CELBRIDGE

Castlewellan Park in Celbridge launched last month through Coonan Property. The first 12 three- and four-bed semis in this Andrews Construction development have been sold with a further 12 now available. Three-beds start from €412,000. Four-beds are asking from €452,000.

KILDARE TOWN

Three-bed semis in the latest phase at Oaktree, for housebuilders Grandbrind, on the Tully Road, start from €275,000.

KILCOCK

A three-bed semi at Millarstown, starts from €325,000 while September will see the launch of three- and four-bedroom semis at a new Grandbrind site in the town with prices likely to be upwards of €300,000.