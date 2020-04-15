What is the going rate for a home in. . . Co Wicklow?

New home:

Eastmount, Delgany, Co Wicklow

Sherry FitzGerald New Homes is quoting prices ranging from €495,000 to €540,000 for the three- and four-bed semi-detached and detached houses at Eastmount in Delgany, Co Wicklow. The scheme, which is under development currently by Irish housebuilder D|RES Properties, will comprise about 70 three-, four- and five-bed houses when complete.

Located within a short walk of Delgany village and 3km from the neighbouring Greystones village, the houses at Eastmount offer the buyer the opportunity to secure a home in an area now considered to be one of Dublin’s most popular adopted “suburbs”.

In terms of its accessibility, the Dart from Greystones offers access to Dublin city centre in 55 minutes, while those driving on the nearby M11/N11 can expect to reach the city in just over an hour at peak commuting times.

Large home: The last remaining four-bedroom house at Woodview Heights in Wicklow town is seeking €480,000.

Large four-bed:

Woodview Heights, Marlton Road, Wicklow Town, Co Wicklow

Joint selling agents Dooley Poynton and Halnon McKenna are seeking €480,000 for the last remaining large four-bedroom house at Woodview Heights, a bespoke development of three new homes within walking distance of Wicklow town. Extending to 212sq m (2,282sq ft) over three floors, the property is A-rated and comes with a study/home office. The house comes with high-quality finishes and features throughout, including oak stairs and underfloor heating on the ground floor and first floor.

Outside, it has designated parking to the front, a landscaped garden and granite patio area to the rear.

Woodview Heights is located on the approach to Wicklow town on the Marlton Road. The scheme is within walking distance of all the town’s services and amenities including creches, primary and secondary schools, supermarkets, restaurants and transport networks.

Wicklow town is 45km from Dublin city centre via the M11 motorway. In terms of public transport, the town is well served by regular train and bus services.

Downsizer: 17, The Maltings, is compact and immaculately presented, and within a short walk of Bray’s Main Street.

Downsizer:

17, The Maltings, Bray, Co Wicklow

Agent HJ Byrne is guiding a price of €325,000 for this two-bed semi-detached house.

Extending to 73sq m (786sq ft), the property comes to the market in turnkey condition. It’s a manageably-sized home within a short walk of a full range of amenities. These include the shops, cafes and restaurants on Bray’s Main Street and Castle Street, the People’s Park and the hugely popular Victorian promenade at Bray seafront.

In terms of transport links, the property is served by a number of Dublin Bus routes while Bray Dart station is situated within a 20-minute walk.

The Maltings scheme is an attractive and sensitive conversion of Bray town’s historic mill and maltings, the provenance of which dates back to the original development of a corn mill in Anglo-Norman times.

No 17 briefly comprises two double bedrooms, a living room, kitchen and bathroom, all of which have been tastefully decorated by the current owners. The property is presented in fine condition and ready to move into. It comes with both designated and visitor parking.

Buy-to-let: No 2 Harbour Court in Greystones is located within a five-minute walk of the town’s Dart station.

Buy to let:

2 Harbour Court, Sidmonton Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Sherry FitzGerald Greystones is quoting a price of €395,000 for this well-located two-bed townhouse in the seaside town of Greystones. One of just four properties in the Harbour Court development, the property is situated within a five-minute walk of the wide array of restaurants, bars and shops on the main thoroughfare in Greystones village. The town’s seafront and marina are immediately adjacent to the scheme.

Number 2 Harbour Court extends to 66sq m (707sq ft) and comprises two double bedrooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, bathroom and a living room spanning the full depth of the house.

The property’s suitability for rental is greatly enhanced by its close proximity to Greystones Dart station, where regular services offer access to Dublin city centre in about 55 minutes. For those commuting to the capital by road, Greystones is situated within a 10-minute drive of the N11 via the M11 motorway.

Holiday home: 30 Brittas Bay Park is located just 500m from the hugely-popular Brittas Bay beach.

Holiday Home:

30 Brittas Bay Park, Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow

Sherry FitzGerald’s Arklow office is seeking €255,000 for this three-bed detached dormer bungalow at the well-known and much sought-after Brittas Bay Park. It is presenting to the market in excellent condition throughout.

Extending to 102sq m (1,098sq ft), number 30 comprises an open-plan kitchen/dining and living area at ground floor level, along with two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The upper level of the property has been converted to a light-filled area which has been divided into three sections.

While the property has its own enclosed private garden and decking area, it offers the purchaser all the amenities of Brittas Bay Park. These include three on-site tennis courts, a football pitch and a volleyball court. The complex meanwhile is located just a 500m walk from Brittas Bay beach, and within a few minutes’ drive from the M11 motorway.