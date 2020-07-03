What is the going rate for a home in... Co Wexford?

While the sunny southeast might be the first thing that comes to mind at the mention of Wexford, a combination of its relative proximity to the capital and the improved journey times made possible by the extension of the M11 have redefined the county’s traditional image as the summer staycation choice of Dubliners.

With house prices in Dublin once again beyond the reach of many intending first-time buyers, the lure of Wexford is strong for those seeking an affordable home within a commutable distance by road or rail. It’s an equally attractive option for movers and investors looking for more bang for their buck, and for those seeking an affordable home to retire to that’s within budget and within reach of the capital.

John Kearney, director of local estate agent, Kearney & Co, says: “We’ve found the market to be quite lively in the last couple of weeks now that we’re back in action following the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions. There were three months of pent-up demand, so that has generated a number of viewings. Prices seem to be holding up at the levels that were there before the lockdown, although there hasn’t been the level of transactions that you would need to see to support that. But with the houses that are going, people seem happy enough to pay the prices being sought.

“We did have one guy coming in with an offer that was 12 per cent below the asking price on the very same day the ESRI [Economic and Social Research Institute] published its report predicting a house price drop of 12 per cent. But in the real market, I think people realise, there’s still a housing shortage.”

When it comes to new homes, Kearney says first-time buyers are struggling to secure mortgages while the State buys up properties for social housing.

“What we’re struggling with is the mortgage side of it. We have new houses from €238,000. Anyone who comes down from Dublin thinks that’s fantastic, but for a young couple down here, that’s still a bit of a struggle.

“They’re obviously still being built because the Government is buying a lot of houses. There are two markets going on; the social housing market and the private market, and they’re effectively competing. If the Government commits a large cheque for a large number of houses, it’s very hard for a builder to say ‘no’.”

New home

Ard Uisce, Whiterock Hill, Wexford Town, Co Wexford

The three-bed houses at the Ard Uisce scheme in Wexford Town are priced from €238,000

Local agent Kearney & Co Property Sales and Letting are seeking prices from €238,000 for the three-bedroom houses released as part of the third phase of the Ard Uisce scheme in Wexford town. Developed by Wexford Low Energy Homes, these semi-detached properties extend to 112sq m (1,206sq ft) and are built to the highest nZEB (near zero energy build) standards. The houses comprise two large double bedrooms, one of which includes an en suite bathroom, a large single bedroom, family bathroom, living room, kitchen/dining room and utility room. Each property is block-built and A-rated for energy owing to the combination of high-grade insulation, heat pump central heating, and solar PV panels. The third phase comes with gigabit fibre broadband and the option to install Google Nest Smart Home, comprising front and rear doorcams, thermostat and lighting controls, TV and wifi and the “Okay Google” companion. Each house has off-street parking with an electric vehicle charging point, and a rear garden with solid wall boundaries.

Ard Uisce is located just one mile from the centre of Wexford Town. The scheme sits adjacent to the local golf club and overlooks Wexford harbour.

Large family home

Park House, Cranford, Gorey, Co Wexford

Park House is a six-bedroom Edwardian-style residence on two acres of mature parkland

Built in 2000, this substantial Edwardian-style country home on 2 acres of mature parkland has been brought to the market by Quinn Property at a guide price of €650,000. The property extends to 350sq m (3,767sq ft) and has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, sun room, music room, reading room, utility room, entrance hall and back hall. The house has been finished in meticulous detail and includes granite entrance piers, stained glass windows, Herringbone parquet flooring, marble fireplace and high ceiling heights throughout.

The property sits on two acres of mature parkland and is approached by a sweeping avenue with lawns on either side. There are formal gardens and a patio to the side of the house and a kitchen garden and fruit orchard to the rear of the property.

Park House is close to the M11 motorway at Camolin, 10km from Gorey, 15km from the coast, and just over one hour’s drive from Dublin.

Downsizer

28 Cul na Greine, Kilrane, Co Wexford

28 Cul na Greine comes to the market in walk-in condition and at a guide price of €155,000

One of just 56 homes within the Cul na Greine scheme, this two-bed terrace extends to a managable 90sq m (969sq ft) and comes for sale in walk-in condition through Benny Sullivan Estate Agents at a guide price of €155,000. The property has two double bedrooms, both of which have en suite bathrooms, and an open-plan kitchen, dining andliving area at ground floor level.

Cul na Greine is a well-located scheme. It sits within a short walk of both Kilrane village and several of Wexford’s best beaches including St Helen’s, Ballytrent, Carne and Rosslare Strand. Residents of the development can access a full range of shops, restaurants and other amenities in nearby Rosslare.

Buy-to-let

16 Hollyville Heights, Wexford Town, Co Wexford

Apartment 16, Hollyville Heights, is located within a short walk of Main Street in Wexford Town

Located just a short walk from Main Street in Wexford Town, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment extends to 74sq m (796sq ft) and is for sale complete with all contents through Menapia Properties at a guide price of €160,000. While number 16 is situated on the first floor, it has a self-contained entrance and private hallway outside. The property comes with a designated parking space. Prospective purchasers should note there is an annual management fee of €800. This payment covers block insurance, bins, external lighting and grass cutting within the development’s landscaped communal areas.

Holiday home

3 Sandeel Bay Cottages, Fethard, Co Wexford

Located just a short walk from Sandeel Bay beach, 3 Sandeel Bay Cottages is seeking €145,000

Those looking for an attractive and affordable getaway in the southeast may be interested in this three-bed, two-bath property at the gated Sandeel Bay Cottages development. The house, which has been brought to the market by PN O’Gorman Auctioneers at a guide price of €145,000, is in excellent condition. It extends to 85sq m (915sq ft) and comprises an open-plan living room, kitchen, master bedroom (with en suite shower room) on the ground floor and two bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor. There are sea views from the property’s sun deck. Prospective purchasers should note there is an annual management fee of €1,600.

The Sandeel Bay Cottages scheme is located just a short walk from Sandeel Bay beach and within a short distance of Fethard-on-Sea and The Hook Peninsula.