What is the going rate for a home in . . . Co Westmeath?

Located in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East, Westmeath is home to an array of natural and man-made attractions from loughs Ennell, Owel and Derravaragh, where according to mythology the Children of Lir were turned into swans, to Tullynally Castle and Gardens, home to the Pakenham family for over 350 years, Athlone Castle, and the Belvedere House estate.

But the county offers more than a stopping point along Ireland’s latest tourist trail or the river Shannon. Thanks to its proximity to Dublin and the strength of its motorway and rail connections, Westmeath and more particularly its main towns of Athlone and Mullingar have established themselves as favoured locations for those seeking a home in the capital’s commuter belt.

Those wishing to live and work within the county can look for opportunities in agriculture and the allied industries of food processing and consumer produce.

Asked for his take on the residential property market in Westmeath, Aidan Davitt of local agent Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt says: “Demand is very strong for good well-located properties with access to high-speed broadband close to the M4 or a railway station. We have seen an upsurge in buyers who have ties to the north Westmeath/Mullingar area. These are people mainly based in Dublin who probably won’t need to be based in an office setting in Dublin in the future.”

“Buyers can purchase a four-bed semi-detached house in a well-located estate in Mullingar from €250,000 to €300,000. With a good mix of schools, leisure facilities, sporting amenities, restaurants, hotels and coffee shops, Mullingar has become a very popular choice.”

Three and four-bedroom houses at Ardmore Hills, Mullingar, €274,950-€440,000.

New Home

Ardmore Hills, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Local agent Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt is offering a range of three-bedroom semi-detached (1,227sq ft) and four-bedroom detached (2,518sq ft) houses at Ardmore Hills in Mullingar. Prices at the scheme range from €274,950 to €440,000.

In terms of specification, each house comes with passive uPvc triple-glazed windows, a cobblelock driveway and paved patio with seeded lawn, concrete boundary walls to the rear, and landscaping to the front as standard. All interiors meanwhile feature Nolan fitted kitchens, Grohe sanitary ware, underfloor heating downstairs, electronic zone thermostats, and demand-controlled ventilation.

Ardmore Hills is well-located on the Ardmore Road, and within close proximity to Mullingar town centre.

Priced at €595,000, Kilnahinch is a 4,100sq ft five-bedroom house on one acre of landscaped grounds.

Large family home

Kilnahinch, Rosemount Road, Moate, Co Westmeath

Priced at €595,000 (reduced from €675,000), this substantial detached house extends to 381sq m, 4,100sq ft and sits on one acre of landscaped grounds shielded by boundary walls, fencing and a thicket of copper beech hedging.

Located just five minutes from the town of Moate, and between 10 and 20 minutes’ drive from both Athlone and Tullamore, this five-bedroom property has been brought to the market by Mollin Estates following the completion of a significant refurbishment.

Built in 1997, the house has been brought up to date with the installation of a new kitchen, two new fireplaces and stoves, carpets, a main bedroom with en suite, a bathroom renovation, LED lighting, and a new patio area. The house also features a 600sq ft detached garage, which the selling agent says has potential for conversion to a self-contained unit/granny flat/office, subject to planning permission.

Two-bedroom apartment at Mount Prospect in Mullingar for sale at €234,950.

Downsizer

13 Mount Prospect, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt is guiding €234,950 for this first-floor apartment at the Mount Prospect development. Finished to a high specification, it has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully-fitted kitchen with appliances, living area with inset electric fire and marble surround fireplace, carpets and feature bay window.

Mount Prospect is a well-maintained scheme with a gated entrance and cobblelock courtyard with designated parking spaces, two of which have been set aside for this apartment. The development is situated on the Dublin Road and within a short walk of Mullingar town centre.

This three-bedroom semi-detached house at The Park in Lakepoint, Mullingar is priced at €199,950.

Buy-to-let

37 The Park, Lakepoint, Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Ideally located close to Mullingar town centre, the N4/M4 and immediately adjacent to Lakepoint retail park, this three-bed semi-detached house comes to the market in good condition through local agent DNG Duncan Auctioneers at an attractive asking price of €199,950.

The property has three bedrooms, one en suite, a family bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen, and guest toilet. The house is bright and spacious and occupies an excellent position in a cul-de-sac in an established estate.

This 200-year-old cottage in Collinstown offers the opportunity of both a holiday home and an income-producing land holding for €315,000.

Holiday home

Cummerstown, Collinstown, Co Westmeath

This 200-year-old property in Collinstown offers the buyer the opportunity to secure both a holiday home and an income-producing land holding.

The property extends to 100sq m (1,076sq ft), and comprises a six-room cottage, dating to about 1800, which has been renovated and modernised by the current owner, and is set within mature gardens that include a young orchard of 16 fruit trees to the rear. A separate studio could be used as an office or additional bedroom.

Those looking for more than just a holiday home meanwhile have the option of acquiring the adjoining 23 acres of agricultural land and eight acres of bog land. The agricultural land is under grass and currently let to an organic farmer.

The cottage and the land holding are being offered for sale in one or two lots by Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt. Lot one, which comprises 23 acres of agricultural land and eight acres of bog land carries an asking price of €185,000, while lot two comprising the cottage on 32 acres is seeking €315,000.