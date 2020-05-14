What is the going rate for a home in...Co Sligo?

From its historic association with the poet WB Yeats to its more recent incarnation as a key location along Ireland’s hugely successful Wild Atlantic Way, Sligo has plenty to offer those looking for a home outside Dublin or the country’s other major cities.

While the county’s natural beauty has traditionally proven to be the major draw for visitors to towns such as Enniscrone and Rosses Point, the presence of large employers such as pharmaceutical giant AbbVie have driven the growth of Sligo town’s permanent population for the past several decades.

That growth could yet be propelled by the Covid-19 crisis, with Shane Flanagan of local estate agent DNG Flanagan Ford telling The Irish Times of “a number of enquiries” from people looking to make the transition from office to remote working.

“We’ve been busier than we expected. The calls are coming from people who are hoping to get agreement from their employers to work from home permanently. We have one such sale agreed already,” he says.

Before the current crisis, Flanagan says the residential market had been buoyant in the first quarter, with strong demand for homes in towns including Strandhill, Ballincar, and Rosses Point.

NEW HOME:

20 Fairgreen Square, Ballisodare, Co Sligo

20 Fairgreen Square in Ballisodare is seeking €154,000

Local agent, the Oates Breheny Group is seeking €154,000 for this terraced three-bed within the newly developed Fairgreen Square scheme in Ballisodare town centre. Extending to 115sq m (1,238sq ft) over three floors, the property comes with fully fitted kitchen, a solid fuel stove, bathroom tiling and built-in wardrobes as standard.

The house forms part of a wider development of houses and apartments. Prices for the two-bed apartments in this scheme start from €95,000. Prospective purchasers should note there is a management company in place at Fairgreen Square, with annual fees of €300 for houses and €750 for apartments.

The development is situated within walking distance of numerous local amenities including a large Supervalu, and the Avena leisure centre & gym. Ballisodare is a 10-minute drive from Sligo town via the N4.

LARGE FOUR-BED:

Cullaghbeg, Drumcliff, Co Sligo

Cullaghbeg in Drumcliff extends to 294sq m (3,165sq ft) and is seeking €495,000.

Those with a bigger budget and looking for more space both inside and outside may be interested in Cullaghbeg, a substantial detached house of 294sq m (3,165sq ft) located just outside the village of Carney and within a short drive of Sligo town centre. This property comprises four bedrooms, five bathrooms, an entrance hall with double-height ceiling, two reception rooms, a substantial kitchen and conservatory. The house is surrounded by a large mature site and provides panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Cullaghbeg is seeking €495,000 and is available for sale through the Oates Breheny Group.

DOWNSIZER:

Tithe Cottage, Fivemilebourne, Calry, Leitrim via Sligo

While Tithe Cottage in Calry extends to just 70sq m (754sq ft), it sits on three acres. The former gate lodge is seeking €250,000.

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Draper is seeking €250,000 for what it describes as a “unique cut-stone gem” cottage. Situated on 3 acres of mature grounds, Tithe Cottage extends to 70sq m (754sq ft) and comprises two bedrooms, one bathroom, a living room, and a bespoke kitchen which includes a Belfast sink and granite worktop.

The property is set within a landscaped garden that includes a number of natural stone rockeries and a large lawn leading to a river which runs through the property and out under a cut-stone bridge. The house comes for sale with a stone outbuilding to the rear of the land offering potential for restoration or further development. Tithe Cottage is well located just 10km from Sligo city centre.

BUY-TO-LET:

105 Clarion Village, Clarion Road, Co Sligo

DNG Flanagan Ford is seeking €70,000 for a two-bed apartment at the Clarion Village student accommodation scheme.

Investors will be drawn to this two-bed apartment at the fully-managed Clarion Village student accommodation scheme. The property, which is available for sale through agent DNG Flanagan Ford at a price of €70,000, is situated within a short walk of IT Sligo and immediately adjacent to the Clayton Hotel.

This property is located on the ground floor of the scheme and comprises two bedrooms, a master en-suite bathroom and shower room, and a kitchen/living/dining area. In 2019, the apartment generated net rental income of €4,313. Prospective purchasers should note that they are required to become members of the scheme’s management company and to pay annual service charges for the maintenance and upkeep of the common areas. These management fees are levied at a rate of 9 per cent plus VAT of the rental income during the academic year and 14 per cent plus VAT of the rental income during the summer months.

HOLIDAY HOME:

C29 Cahermore, Enniscrone, Co Sligo

This three-bedroom mid-terrace house at Cahermore Holiday Village in Enniscrone is guiding at €179,000.

Agent DNG Michael Boland is guiding a price of €179,000 for this mid-terrace house in the ever-popular seaside village of Enniscrone. Extending to 91sq m (979sq ft), the property comprises three bedrooms, one of which is en suite, a bathroom, sitting room, kitchen/dining area, and sitting room. The house is situated within the Cahermore holiday village scheme, and is located a short distance from Enniscrone’s town centre, pier and beach.

Located on the Wild Atlantic Way, Enniscrone offers a range of amenities including an 18 hole championship links golf course, Waterpoint Aqua Park, and Sunset Spa. The town is 16km from Ballina town, 53km from Sligo town and 56km from Knock Airport.