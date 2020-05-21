What is the going rate for a home in . . . Co Meath?

Meath, or the Royal County as it is known, thanks to its historical association with the coronation of the high kings of Ireland at the Hill of Tara, has enduring appeal as a place to put down roots. Close enough to Dublin to allow for a relatively-easy commute to work, but far enough away to offer a more affordable home to those priced out of the city, Meath has long been established as one of, if not the most popular choice for house hunters in the capital’s commuter belt.

Peter Begley of Sherry Property Consultants says the market had been “very strong” prior to the Covid-19 crisis with “good demand” in all locations within reach of the motorway and rail line. He expects that demand to rebound quickly once the crisis recedes and once prospective buyers can continue to access the necessary mortgage financing from their lenders.

Commenting on the attraction Meath holds for home buyers, he says: “You can get far more bang for your buck here; a better home and a better lifestyle to go with it.”

New homes

Maydenhayes, Mornington, Co Meath

The three, four and five bed homes at Maidenhayes in Mornington range in price from €299,500 to €585,000.

Joint agents Knight Frank and Sherry Property Consultants are selling a range of three, four and five-bed semi-detached and detached homes at the Maydenhayes scheme in Mornington, Co Meath. Prices start at €299,500 for the three-bed houses and €585,000 for the five-bed houses, and the properties range in size from 110sq m (1,184sq ft) to 161sq m (1,734sq ft) .

Each of the properties comes with a BER A2 - A3 energy rating, and is fitted to a high specification with future-proof uPVC windows, a Dimplex A-Class air sourced heat pump, fitted kitchens and wardrobes, and a generous tiling allowance.

The Maydenhayes development is well-located just minutes from the M1 northern corridor, the M50 and the wider national road network, offering ready access to Dublin city centre and beyond. In terms of local amenities, the scheme is situated a five-minute drive from the seaside town of Bettystown, and within a 10-minute drive of the shops and services available in Drogheda.

Large four bed

Carnaross, Kells, Co Meath

At €495,000, this four-bedroom house near Kells extends to 2,529sq ft and sits on 1.142 acres

Built in 2005, this detached property extends to 235sq m (2,529sq ft) and sits on a substantial landscaped site of 0.452 hectares (1.142 acres). The house itself briefly comprises four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large hallway lounge, living room, open-plan kitchen/breakfast room with island counter and granite worktops, and a sun room with French doors.

The property is in walk-in condition and is for sale through McPeake Auctioneers at a guide price of €495,000. For those seeking more space, there is an option to purchase an adjoining 0.255 hectare (0.63 acre) site. The house is situated 2.5km outside Carnaross along the R147 road to Virginia, Co Cavan, and 8.4km from Kells. The N3 and M3 motorway are within easy reach.

Downsizer

27 Cois Glaisin Park, Johnstown, Navan, Co Meath

The two-bed showhouse at Glenveagh’s Cois Glaisin scheme is fully-furnished and seeking €260,000.

Local estate agent Raymond Potterton & Company is seeking €260,000 for this fully-furnished showhouse at the Cois Glaisin Park estate. With 76sq m (818sq ft), the property is terraced and comprises two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lounge and kitchen/dining room area, and will be “sold as seen” according to the agent.

Developed by Glenveagh Properties, the Cois Glaisin scheme is located just outside Navan town centre and within a short drive of the M3 motorway, offering easy access to Blanchardstown shopping centre and Dublin city and airport. The N2/M2 can be reached from the nearby Navan/Kentstown Road which is just 500m away. In terms of public transport, the scheme is a 20-minute drive from the park-and-ride facility at Dunboyne train station.

Buy-to-let

54, The Way, Dunboyne Castle, Dunboyne, Co Meath

Baxter Real Estate is guiding €220,000 for a two-bed apartment at Dunboyne Castle in Dunboyne village.

Given its close proximity to both Blanchardstown and Dublin city centre, Dunboyne is a tried and tested location for investors looking to take advantage of the demand from workers for affordable rental accommodation.

Baxter Real Estate is guiding a price of €220,000 for this ground-floor apartment at the Dunboyne Castle development. Located in Dunboyne village, the property extends to 72sq m (775sq ft) and comprises two double bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen. The property has its own private terrace which allows the occupier access to the scheme’s communal garden. The prospective purchaser should note that an annual management fee of €1,173 is payable.

Dunboyne itself is located just 10km or a 13-minute drive via the N3 from Blanchardstown and 17km (30 minutes) from Dublin city centre. Dunboyne train station meanwhile offers a regular service to Dublin, with an average journey time of just under an hour.

Holiday home

16, The Village, Bettystown, Co Meath

Priced at €125,000, this three-bedroom bungalow is located in close proximity to the beach at Bettystown.

While this property is not a purpose-built holiday home, its location within walking distance of the ever-popular Bettystown Beach and asking price of just €125,000 may interest those looking for a summer weekend retreat within less than an hour of the city.

Extending to 70sq m (753sq ft), the property which is available for sale through Bohan Hyland & Associates, is a detached bungalow comprising three bedrooms, one bathroom, kitchen and a living/dining room area.

The Village estate has communal parking and gardens, and is situated close to the Village Hotel, and a range of other local amenities including the local Dunnes Stores and Tesco supermarkets, restaurants and shops.

Bettystown is readily accessible, thanks to its location just 37km (39 minutes) and 48km (43 minutes) respectively from Navan and Dublin by car. Matthews Coach Service runs a regular bus service between Bettystown and neighbouring Laytown to Cathal Brugha Street in Dublin city centre, while those travelling by rail can avail of the Belfast to Dublin service which stops at Laytown.