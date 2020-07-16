What is the going rate for a home in . . . Co Laois?

While Laois has long been established as one of Dublin’s main commuter counties, thanks to its combination of rapid and reliable access by both road and rail to the capital, the Queen’s County (as it was known historically) has much to recommend it in its own right.

Steeped in a history that includes the Vikings, Anglo Normans, French Huguenots and Quakers, Laois is the home of the Slieve Bloom mountain range and a string of 18th century villages such as Abbeyleix, Durrow and Castletown.

It’s also home to a thriving and affordable residential property market. Asked for her take on that market in the wake of Covid-19, Neala Keating, director at Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating, says: “Since our return to the office following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, we have seen a dramatic rise in the number of potential purchasers seeking a larger home in the countryside or on private sites”.

“Viewings are up 54 per cent on last year’s figures, and we are finding demand is outstripping supply at the moment. We have a number of ready-to-go purchasers looking for family homes.

“Before Covid-19, the majority of buyers wanted to be near towns, schools and transport links. The trend now however is for homes in the countryside. With internet speed being so important, we are lucky that most areas in Laois have access to high-speed broadband which makes it possible for people to work from home.

“In this regard, A-rated houses offering a dedicated office space or a garage or attic space capable of conversion are very much sought after. Having said that, Laois is a very commutable location. You can make it to Dublin, Limerick, Cork, or Galway in an hour and a half.”

Asked what impact, if any, Covid-19 has had on house prices in the county, Keating says: “Most properties we have on the books are reaching above their asking price. While most people expected prices to drop post-Covid, we are actually finding the opposite to be the case.”

She even expects demand for housing to grow as a result of the disruption caused by Covid-19.

Explaining this, she says: “Many younger singletons that were living and working in Dublin moved home during lockdown and discovered that there is a lot on offer here. They also realised that they could very easily buy a house in Laois with the rent they were spending on a flat or house share in Dublin.”

NEW HOME

Bellingham, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

There are a range of three-bedroom semi-detached and detached houses on the market at the Bellingham scheme in Portlaoise. Available in a variety of styles, these A-rated properties measure from 89sq m to 128sq m (958-1,378sq ft) and come for sale fully-fitted with carpeted and tiled floors, and kitchen appliances as standard.

Local agent DNG Kelly is quoting prices of between €212,000 and €270,000 for the houses at Bellingham. The scheme is well-located within a short walk of Portlaoise town centre and its amenities. Those commuting to Dublin for work can avail of the regular rail service from the town to Heuston Station.

LARGE FAMILY HOME

4 Kilteale Avenue, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating is guiding a price of € 650,000 for this substantial detached house. Located on a private road along with just four other dwellings on the outskirts of Portlaoise town centre, the property is an executive-style residence which was built to the exacting standards of a private developer in the early 2000s.

The house extends to 302sq m (3,251sq ft) and comprises five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a home office, drawing room, sitting room, games room, sun room and a kitchen/breakfast room with utility space plus cloakroom. The master bedroom has a shower room and walk-in wardrobe, while four other bedrooms are all doubles. The property is of solid block construction and has concrete floors at its upper level. The house sits within landscaped gardens and comes to the market in turnkey condition.

Priced at €650,000, 4 Kilteale Avenue comprises five bedrooms and extends to 302sq m (3,251sq ft)

DOWNSIZER

37 Rathevan Close, Portlaoise, Laois

Those seeking a manageably-sized home within close proximity to the amenities of Portlaoise town centre may be interested in this townhouse at the Rathevan development. The property extends to 90sq m (969sq ft) and comprises two bedrooms, a kitchen, bathroom, dining/living room, downstairs wc, and a small storage room.

The house has a newly-landscaped rear garden to the rear and parking to the front and is being offered to the market at a guide price of €149,000 by local agent Clement Herron Real Estate. Rathevan is a low-density residential scheme, and is located on the Dublin side of Portlaoise town.

This two-bedroom townhouse at Rathevan Close in Portlaoise is priced at €149,000.

BUY-TO-LET

96 Lake Drive, Portlaoise, Co Laois

Clement Herron Real Estate is guiding a price of € 195,000 for this well-presented semi-detached house. Located just off the Dublin Road in Portlaoise, the property comprises three bedrooms, three bathrooms, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, and a garage conversion which the selling agent suggests could be used as an office/play room or spare bedroom. The property comes with off-street parking and rear garden.

This three-bedroom semi-detached house at Lake Drive in Portlaoise is guiding at a price of €195,000.

HOLIDAY HOME

Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix, Co Laois

Located just 2.5km outside the town of Abbeyleix, this four-bed cottage offers the prospective purchaser a comfortably-sized holiday retreat. Situated on a half-acre site, the property extends to 155sq m (1,668sq ft) and comprises four bedrooms, one bathroom, dining room, reception room, and kitchen/breakfast room.

Outside, the property is complemented by a sweeping gravel driveway, patio and a large garden laid in lawns. There is a garage attached to the house which the selling agent, Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating, says could be used for living accommodation if required. The property is for sale at a guide price of € 275,000.