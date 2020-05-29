What is the going rate for a home in...Co Kilkenny?

Prior to the unwelcome arrival of the coronavirus, Kilkenny’s residential property market had been tipping along in the manner to which it has long been accustomed, with healthy demand for new homes among first-time-buyers and for detached houses priced between €400,000 and €500,000 from those trading up.

And while things may be uncertain in this time of Covid-19, Peter McCreery and his colleagues at local estate agent Sherry FitzGerald McCreery have adapted well to the “new normal” with virtual viewings of the properties on their books.

“During the course of Covid-19 we’ve had some very successful virtual viewings of quite a lot of our stock. We’ve managed to keep a lot of buyers interested, and have even had a lot of offers in as a result of our virtual tours,” McCreery says.

Looking to the future and to the much-anticipated easing of the current lockdown, he adds “We’re all geared up now for a different way of auctioneering, but since we’ve been at it here in McCreery’s since 1876, we’re used to changes, and we’ll change to whatever the market dictates.”

One of the last two houses at the Harrowville scheme near Kilkenny city

New home

Harrowville, Leggetsrath

Agent Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery is quoting €435,000 for the two remaining detached four-bedroom houses at Harrowville, a bespoke scheme under development off the Dublin road and just outside the Ring Road at Leggetsrath near Kilkenny city. All six of the houses within the development extend to 164sq m (1,765sq ft) and comprise four double bedrooms, spacious family bathrooms and en-suites, kitchen/dining room, living room, and garden rooms with patio doors leading to their gardens. The guest toilets at ground floor level in each house are wheelchair accessible.

Developed by established local builders Raggett Homes, the scheme is well located adjacent to the main railway line into Kilkenny city, Cillin Hill Agri Centre and Purcellsinch Business Technology Park.

Large five-bed

17 Glendine Court, Kilkenny

Built originally in 1982, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom house was fully upgraded by the present owner in 2018. Located in one of Kilkenny city’s most sought-after residential areas, the property, which is for sale through agent DNG Ella Dunphy for €650,000, offers views over the fairways of Kilkenny golf club from several of its rooms.

The house itself extends to 255sq m (2,745sq ft) and includes a large double-height atrium-style entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, and family room. There is also a basement that spans the entire ground floor area. There are five large double bedrooms upstairs. Two of these have en suites, while the main bedroom also includes a walk-in dressing room. Quite apart from its distinctive architectural design, the house comes in walk-in condition and is fitted to a high specification.

Glendine Court itself is situated close to a wide range of amenities, including schools, shops and restaurants thanks to its location just 2km outside Kilkenny city.

Glendine Court extends to 255sq m and is priced at €650,000

Downsizer

Lavender Barn, The Rower, Inistioge

Local agent PN O’Gorman Auctioneers is seeking €225,000 for Lavender Barn. Located 8km from the village of Inistioge in south Kilkenny and 36km from Kilkenny city, this 19th century barn-conversion extends to 75sq m (807sq ft) and comprises two double bedrooms, one bathroom, alongside an open-plan living area with a wood-burning stove, and dining room with galley kitchen.

The property has a number of attractive features including a mezzanine level which accommodates a den with a cantilevered fireplace and the second double bedroom with glazed roof lights and views out over the Nore Valley.

The house is well-located in terms of its proximity to the range of outdoor pursuits on offer in Kilkenny, including fishing, boating, hunting, and hill-walking. The Mount Juliet Estate and Golf Club is a 20-minute drive from the property.

Buy-to-let

19 Seville Lawns, Kilkenny city

This apartment is available for sale through Green Door Properties at a guide price of €195,000. Situated just off the Callan Road and within a short walk of Kilkenny city centre, the property briefly comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open-plan living, kitchen and dining area with double doors which open to a large, south-facing balcony.

The apartment has been well maintained, according to the selling agent, and is being offered to the market along with all of its furniture and fittings.

19 Seville Lawns is seeking €195,000

Holiday home

56 Rose Garden Lodge, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown

Recently refurbished, this luxurious apartment is being offered to the market fully furnished by agent Hooke & MacDonald at €490,000. Located within the Rose Garden Lodge at the renowned Mount Juliet Estate and Golf Club, the property extends to 116sq m (1,250sq ft) and comprises an entrance hall, a large south-facing living room with French windows leading to a courtyard and garden, dining room, kitchen, and two double bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

The Rose Garden Lodges are situated immediately adjacent to the walled garden at the Mount Juliet estate, between the Hunter’s Yard and Mount Juliet Manor House. The lodges overlook the eighth tee box and chipping green of Mount Juliet’s championship golf course.