What is the going rate for a home in . . . Co Kildare?

Kildare’s residential property market has always been strong thanks to its well-connected commuter towns such as Naas, Maynooth, Sallins, Clane and Newbridge, and their proximity to Dublin. But far from being a simple satellite of the capital, the county has plenty to offer by way of employment opportunities, with major employers such as Intel and Kerry Group having their headquarters in Leixlip and Naas respectively.

The demand for residential accommodation comes largely from first-time buyers and movers, according to John Bosco French of French Estates, with the former driving bidding prices over their guides in Leixlip, Celbridge and Maynooth. Good three-bed semi-detached houses priced below €400,000 and close to public transport are the most popular property type among this cohort, French says.

When it comes to the buy-to-let market, he notes that many individual landlords have been exiting as a result of increased regulation of the sector. With rental demand at an “all-time high”, the departure of these investors has driven rents higher as rental stock is not replaced.

Commenting on the market as it stands currently, French says: “We had a great start to the year, and were short on stock really at all ends of the market. Let’s see what the next few months will bring, but through the recent Covid-19 crisis, to date, the market has held surprisingly firm with many buyers keen to secure their own homes and close sales.

“Sales are taking a little longer than normal to close, but this is more due to the requirement for the physical signing of documents with individual solicitors and banks procedurally taking a little longer to draw down. I’m sure this will improve as we all become more accustomed to the ‘new remote’.”

The three and four-bed houses at Mariavilla in Maynooth are priced from €370,000 and €480,000 respectively.

NEW HOME

Mariavilla, Maynooth, Co Kildare

Cairn Homes has a range of three- and four-bed houses for sale through joint agents Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan New Homes at its Mariavilla scheme in the university town of Maynooth. Prices start at €370,000 and €480,000 respectively and all houses are A-rated.They come with smart storage and a high specification, which includes stone worktops in the kitchens. The properties are both terraced and semi-detached and range in size from 113sq m (1,216sq ft) to 171sq m (1,841sq ft).

Upon completion, the Mariavilla development is set to comprise a total of 462 homes, made up of 320 houses and 142 apartments. The scheme will also include a total of 483 student bed spaces.

Located just 27km from Dublin city centre, Maynooth is a well-established and well-connected commuter town. The journey time by train to Connolly Station is about 35 minutes, while those travelling via the M4 motorway can expect to spend between 30 minutes and an hour depending on the traffic and time of day.

Coonan New Homes is seeking €495,000 for this four-bedroom house at Furness Wood near Naas.

LARGE FOUR-BED HOME

Furness Wood, Johnstown, Naas, Co Kildare

Coonan New Homes is seeking €495,000 for this four-bedroom detached house on the outskirts of Naas town. Extending to 155sq m (1,663sq ft), it is one of a wider selection of three-, four- and five-bed houses (1,173sq ft-2,207sq ft) on the market as part of the second phase of Furness Wood, a development by Ardstones Homes. All houses are A-rated and fitted to a high specification.

While the development is already well located in terms of its proximity to Naas and its selection of schools, shops, restaurants and pubs, the nearby M7 allows for quick access to Dublin city centre.

The two-bed houses at The Paddocks in Newbridge are priced from €265,000.

DOWNSIZER

The Paddocks, Newbridge, Co Kildare

There are a number of two-bedroom semi-detached houses available for sale at The Paddocks. Priced from €265,000 through Coonan New Homes, these newly built properties extend to 87sq m (932sq ft), are A3 energy-rated and come equipped with demand control ventilation (DCV) and a Joule/Samsung heat pumping system.

Located on Station Road, The Paddocks scheme has ready access to Newbridge town centre and the nearby Whitewater Shopping Centre. Newbridge itself is served by a range of excellent transport links. Dublin city centre is easily accessible by both road and rail via the M7/N7 and Newbridge railway station.

Priced at €260,000, this two-bed bungalow at Riverforest is located near Intel’s Leixlip campus.

BUY-TO-LET

502, Riverforest, Leixlip, Co Kildare

Investors looking to take advantage of the demand for rental accommodation generated by the operation and ongoing expansion of Intel’s Leixlip campus may be interested in this two-bed bungalow at nearby Riverforest. Extending to 84sq m (904sq ft), the property is being offered for sale by French Estates at a guide price of €260,000. Located within a mature residential estate and overlooking a large green, the property briefly comprises two bedrooms, living room, kitchen, bathroom, entrance hallway, and a converted attic space. The house has a large rear garden and off-street parking at the front.

This one-bedroom own-door duplex on the grounds of the K Club is guiding at a price of €320,000.

HOLIDAY HOME

601, Fountain Court, K Club, Straffan, Co Kildare

Located on the grounds of the exclusive K Club golf resort, this duplex property extends to 75sq m (812sq ft), and comprises one bedroom, a bathroom, kitchen, utility room, and a living and dining area. Priced at €320,000, the house overlooks a fountain and landscaped gardens and is situated within a short walk of the K Club hotel and spa and the resort’s two championship golf courses. These include the Palmer course, which played host to the 2006 Ryder Cup. It’s for sale through the Maynooth office of Coonan Property.