What is the going rate for a home in...Co Kerry?

“There are only two kingdoms, the Kingdom of God, and the Kingdom of Kerry.” While it’s a well-worn saying, it will probably have more than a ring of truth for anyone who chose the county as the destination for their summer holiday this year.

From the Ring of Kerry, to the Lakes of Killarney and the Dingle and Beara peninsulas, Kerry is God’s own country with or without the weather. With the Covid-19 pandemic prompting many people to reassess how and where they want to live their lives, the county looks set to become a more permanent address for some who might have only holidayed there in the past.

Asked for his take on Kerry’s residential property market as it is currently, Paul Stephenson of local agents Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean says: “The market has recovered very well post-lockdown, and it was very obvious there was a lot of pent-up demand. We have encountered many first-time buyers who have saved a lot during the lockdown. Certainly those with loan approval are very keen to proceed because they are conscious of loan offers expiring, and of new criteria being introduced for new approvals.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly shown thousands of people across Ireland that they can work from home and still be very productive. Many of them are already looking to relocate to Kerry.”

New home

Bluebells Drive, Countess Road, Killarney, Co Kerry

The detached four-bedroom houses at Bluebells Drive in Killarney are priced from €525,000.

A range of detached four-bedroom houses have been brought to the market as part of the second phase of the Bluebells Grove scheme in Killarney. Extending to 175.6sq m (1,890sq ft), the properties at Bluebells Drive have been finished to a high standard by the developer, Michael Sheahan & Sons.

The accommodation comprises four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen-dining and living area, living room and utility room. These houses are A-rated for energy consumption and come with triple-glazed Ecotherm windows by Munster Joinery, and geothermal central heating.

Each property has its own private driveway finished in cobble lock and a levelled and seeded rear garden. The houses at Bluebells Drive are priced from €525,000, and are available for sale through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan, William Hennigan Auctioneers, Jim Burns Auctioneers, and DNG Ted Healy.

Large family home

Cappanacush Heights, Cappanacush East, Templenoe, Kenmare, Co Kerry

The living room at Cappanacush Heights has floor-to-ceiling windows and is overlooked by a first-floor gallery.

Local agent Sherry FitzGerald Daly is guiding a price of €795,000 for this substantial, detached house in Kenmare. Situated on an elevated site of 2.59 acres (1.05 hectares) just off the Ring of Kerry, the property extends to 4,875sq ft (452.9sq m) and includes five bedrooms, a walk-in wardrobe-dressing room, six bathrooms, a large entrance hall, cloakroom, living room, dining room, lounge, kitchen and utility room.

Built in 2002, this house has been finished to an “extremely-high standard”, according to the selling agent. Architecturally designed and fitted out by an interior designer, the property features an exposed timber frame of Japanese larch and pine, a fully stone-clad exterior, oak and natural limestone floors, a marble and oak staircase, underfloor heating, a computerised lighting system and oak fittings throughout.

Cappanacush Heights is located just 8km from the town of Kenmare and within a short distance of the Ring of Kerry Golf and Country Club, the beach at Coss Strand, and the public piers at Templenoe (5km) and Blackwater (9km).

Downsizer

Annagh Beg, Glenflesk, Killarney, Co Kerry

Located off the Cork Road at Glenflesk and just a 15-minute drive from Killarney, Annagh Beg is seeking €190,000.

Located off the Cork Road at Glenflesk and just a 15-minute drive from Killarney, this two-bedroom farmhouse comes to the market in turnkey condition following a comprehensive restoration by its owners. While the property retains its original appearance, it now features full insulation throughout, oil-fired radiator central heating, double-glazed traditional-style windows, a solid fuel stove and LED lighting. The accommodation extends to 75.5sq m (813sq ft) and comprises two bedrooms, a kitchen-living and dining room, utility room and bathroom. Annagh Beg is being offered for sale through agent Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan at a guide price of €190,000.

Buy-to-let

135 Killeen Wood, Oakpark, Tralee, Co Kerry

135 Killeen Wood at Oakpark in Tralee is guiding at a price of €135,000.

Local agent Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean is seeking a price of €135,000 for this spacious terraced house. Located on the outskirts of Tralee and within close proximity to the town’s amenities, the property comes to the market in excellent condition and comprises two bedrooms, a kitchen, living room and bathroom.

Holiday home

Canfie, Tuosist, Kenmare, Co Kerry

Built round the year 1770, Canfie has been sensitively restored by its architect owner, and is guiding at €385,000.

Built originally around the year 1770, this cottage has been sensitively restored and maintained by its current architect owner and his wife. Located just off the Coast Road on an elevated site overlooking Kenmare Bay, the property retains all its original features and comprises two bedrooms, a kitchen, living room, dining area and bathroom. Each room spans the width of the house and features traditional sash windows to both the front and rear.

The main living room has stone flooring which was sourced from the nearby beach and a large stone fireplace with gas fire. This room leads into the dining area which has another stone fireplace which was restored by a local blacksmith and has a stove. The kitchen is fully equipped and has an Aga range.

The property’s two bedrooms and bathroom are bright with high ceilings and Velux windows in the roof as well as windows looking across Kenmare Bay. The house is equipped with gas-fired central heating, while the water is via private well and septic tank, both of which are located on site. The site itself extends to about one acre and features a stone outbuilding, as well as a traditional ruin. Canfie is seeking a price of € 385,000 through local agent Majella O’Sullivan Auctioneers.