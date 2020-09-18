What is the going rate for a home in Co Donegal?

Long referred to as the “forgotten county” owing to the combination of its physical location in the northernmost corner of Ireland and the failure of successive governments to invest sufficiently in its development, Donegal could yet come into its own should the great working-from-home experiment triggered by Covid-19 prove to be sustainable.

Hugely popular with holidaymakers from both sides of the Border on account of its spectacular beaches and unspoiled countryside, the county offers the prospect of an idyllic, and more affordable lifestyle for those looking to escape from the pressures of the capital.

Asked for her take on Donegal’s residential property market as it is currently, Sinead McCahey of local agents, DNG Boyce Gallagher, says: “The market in Donegal has been excellent over the past number of months in spite of Covid-19. There has been great interest in holiday homes particularly.”

“In terms of the regular residential market, there is strong demand in Letterkenny especially. We’ve also seen enquiries from people in Dublin, Sligo and elsewhere who are interested in relocating to work from home. They see Donegal as somewhere that they can get more for their money. Now that we’re into September, we’ll have to wait to see how things go with the mortgage market.”

Prices for the new three-bedroom houses at Pound Street in Dunfanaghy start at €179,000.

New home

Pound Street, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal

Local agent Terry Properties is offering a selection of three-bedroom semi-detached houses for sale at Pound Street in Dunfanaghy. Prices for the houses, which are under development, start at €179,000. The properties within the scheme will be finished to a high standard according to the selling agent, and will include uPVC windows, oak flooring and oil central heating.

Situated in northwest Donegal, Dunfanaghy has become an increasingly popular destination for visitors over recent years thanks to its proximity both to Donegal’s beaches and attractive countryside. The town itself is located just 34.5km from Letterkenny via the N56.

The balcony to the rear of the large four-bedroom house at Cornagill offers views of Lough Swilly.

Large family home

Cornagill, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Set on a private one-acre site overlooking Barn Hill Golf Course and Lough Swilly, this four-bedroom detached house extends to 221sq m (2,379sq ft), and for sale asking €550,000 through Property Partners Paul Reynolds.

Set within landscaped gardens featuring flower beds, shrubbery and paved patio areas bordered by mature trees and an evergreen hedgerow, the property is split-level and finished in St Johnstone stone. The house comprises four bedrooms, three bathrooms, kitchen/dining area, family room, lounge, study, and a large hallway with a vaulted ceiling. The property also features a balcony to the rear with commanding views of the surrounding countryside, and benefits from a detached double garage.

Potential buy-to-let at 30 Grand Central, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Buy-to-let

30 Grand Central, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Sherry FitzGerald Rainey is guiding €91,000 for this second floor apartment at the Grand Central development in Letterkenny. Located at the heart of the town’s retail area, the property extends to 72.4sq m (779sq ft) with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and living/dining area. The apartment is being sold part-furnished, along with electrical appliances. There is surface and underground car parking. The apartment has a tenant in place on a one-year lease dating from August 20th, 2019. A management fee will be payable on a pro rata basis upon completion of the sale. The management fee for 2019 was €1,400, according to the selling agent.

Conlan & Barrett Auctioneers are guiding €140,000 for a two-bed apartment at the Eden Bay scheme in Bundoran.

Downsizer

310 Eden Bay Apartments, West End, Bundoran, Donegal

This apartment in the popular seaside resort town of Bundoran is seeking €140,000 through Conlan & Barrett Auctioneers. Situated on the third floor of the development, the property extends to 73sq m (786sq m) and comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, along with an open-plan kitchen/dining and living area. Number 310 offers the occupier partial sea views and comes with car parking.

Guiding at €550,000, this four-bedroom house at Cornagill is split-level and extends to 221sq m (2,379sq ft).

Holiday home

Culbac, Kindrum, Fanad, Donegal

Those looking for a holiday home capable of accommodating a large or extended family, or a property suited to the holiday letting market, will be interested in this large dormer bungalow in Fanad. Located within a short drive of Fanad lighthouse and just 2km from the Ballyhiernan beach which is renowned for surfing, the house extends to 185sq m (1,991sq ft) and comprises five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a kitchen, dining room, lounge, sun room, and utility room. Culbac is situated on an elevated 0.42 acre site, with a paved patio area to the rear and a gravel driveway to its front and side. Local agent DNG Boyce Gallagher is guiding a price of €199,000 for the property.