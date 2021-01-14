What does the latest lockdown mean for property buyers and sellers?
Demand, supply, mortgages, viewings: everything you need to know about the market in 2021
Mortgage lending to first-time buyers has increased by 15 per cent. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
With Ireland in a fresh lockdown of indeterminate length, what are the prospects for the would-be house buyers and sellers of 2021? Stock levels, buyer numbers and prices, which continue to be shaped by the pandemic, will determine their fate.
To view or not to view
The first question is whether it’s even possible to view a property right now. Up until earlier this week, you could, providing you had viewed it online first and, more pertinently, you could show proof of funds.
That has since changed. In consultation with the Department of Housing and the Property Services Regulatory Authority, and in the context of alarming coronavirus infections, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) and the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland (SCSI) have agreed new guidelines with immediate effect.