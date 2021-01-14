What does the latest lockdown mean for property buyers and sellers?

With record numbers seeking mortgage approval, and stricter restrictions from today on property viewings, pent-up demand for limited stock is set to worsen

With Ireland in a fresh lockdown of indeterminate length, what are the prospects for the would-be house buyers and sellers of 2021? Stock levels, buyer numbers and prices, which continue to be shaped by the pandemic, will determine their fate.

To view or not to view

The first question is whether it’s even possible to view a property right now. Up until earlier this week, you could, providing you had viewed it online first and, more pertinently, you could show proof of funds.



That has since changed. In consultation with the Department of Housing and the Property Services Regulatory Authority, and in the context of alarming coronavirus infections, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) and the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland (SCSI) have agreed new guidelines with immediate effect.