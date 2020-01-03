What does €169,500 buy in Thailand, Devon, France, Greece and Co Wexford?

Take 5: A bungalow near Rosslare or villas with pools in Koh Samui or the Dordogne

This villa in Koh Samui, Thailand has its own swimming pool and is a short walk away to the beach

IRELAND: CO WEXFORD

Keane Auctioneers is seeking €169,500 for this three-bedroom house with 0.6 acres of land, a 10 minute drive from Rosslare port in Tacumshane, Co Wexford.

A three bedroom house in Tacumshane, Co Wexford
ENGLAND: DEVON

This one-bedroom home is in the fishing town of Brixham whose centre and waterfront can be reached along a footpath following a former railway line. Accommodation is all on the first floor (above a garage) and comprises a living room with a window overlooking greenery, a kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. The house is on the edge of a private estate on North Hill Close and has its own garden to the front, amid wider grounds with trees and shrubs.
Price: £145,000 (about €169,340)
Agent: Ericlloyd.co.uk

A one-bedroom house in the fishing village of Brixham, England
GREECE: CRETE

On the edge of Gavalahori, a traditional village on the northwest of the island, this 82sq m (882.6sq ft) house with a swimming pool has views of the sea and mountains. It sits in 400sq m (37sq m) of land and has an open-plan kitchen and living room (with a fireplace) and a shower downstairs. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, one of which opens to a veranda, and a bathroom. The pool is in the front garden and the back garden has trees and shrubs.
Price: €169,000
Agent: apropertyingreece.com

A villa with sea views in a traditional village in northwest Crete, Greece
FRANCE: DORDOGNE

In historic Excideuil, which has a 12th century castle, this 109sq m (1,173sq ft) house with a swimming pool contains period features including exposed wooden beams, stone walls and tiled floors. There is a large open-plan kitchen and dining room (29sq m/312sq ft) with a fireplace and doors to the garden and pool. Three bedrooms are on the first floor and two on the second (one of 24sq m/258sq ft) along with a shower. There’s an outbuilding and a well (which supplies the pool).
Price: €169,000
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

A five-bedroom period house with a swimming pool in the Dordogne, France
THAILAND: KOH SAMUI

The sandy Lipa Noi beach is 50m from this villa with a swimming pool. It is in a gated scheme of 20 homes, comes with furniture and has a living and dining area, a kitchen with a breakfast bar and two en-suite bedrooms that open to the pool terrace and garden (that has indigenous, tropical plants). Nikki beach is five minutes away and the port for ferries to the mainland is 2km from here. Restaurants, shop and bars are nearby.
Price: £143,000 (about €167,300)
Agent: Conradproperties.asia

This villa in Koh Samui, Thailand has its own swimming pool and is a short walk away to the beach
