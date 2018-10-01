What did €270k buy in Rathgar, D8, Tyrrelstown and Wexford?

7 Woodleigh Oak, Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6

One bedroom apartment in a mature development with good income potential. Large livingroom with double doors leading to galley style kitchen.

Asking €245,000

Sold €270,000

Difference 10%

Agent Quillsen

43 Curragh Hall Crescent, Tyrrelstown, Dublin 15

Five-bedroom three bathroom end of terrace house house with integrated garage and garden.

Asking €280,000

Sold €265,000

Difference -5%

Agent DPM Estates

1 Pimlico Cottages, the Coombe, Dublin 8

One bedroom house with just over 42 sq m (452 sq ft) of living space in turnkey condition and with a mezzanine level that could provide extra bedroom space.

Asking €245,000

Sold €262,000

Difference 7%

Agent Young’s

35 Tara Cove, Ballymoney, Co Wexford

Two-bedroom chalet on a large secluded site in this popular development. Well cared for interior featuring a spacious livingroom cum kitchen.

Asking €265,000

Sold €265,000

Difference None

Agent Warren Estates

29 Clarinda House, Clarinda Park, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Top floor, 40 sq m (430 sq ft) one-bed apartment in a modern block. Bright accommodation includes livingroom with picture window with a galley kitchen nook.

Asking €260,000

Sold €260,000

Difference None

Agent DNG

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register for September 2018