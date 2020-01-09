What can you buy in Dublin and Leitrim for €220k?
Town&Country: Seven-bed Tullaghan pile or one-bed flat near St Patrick’s Cathedral
Tullaghan House, 10 Weir, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.
COUNTRY
Address Tullaghan House, 10 Weir, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Draper
With 2 acres (0.8 hectares ) of land, seven bedrooms and a view of the sea, this is quite a property although it has been on the market for a while and does need work. It was once the home of Thomas Dickson, MP for Ballyshannon between 1741 and 1817. Period features include a priest’s hole (where priests were hidden), sash windows, Adam fireplaces, decorative plasterwork, cast-iron gates and railings, tiled floors and stained-glass windows. Inside is a living room with two Adam fireplaces, a dining room with fireplace, kitchen with pantry, utility, WC, reception and seven bedrooms (six with en suites). Outside is a courtyard and the garden includes beech and oak trees.
BER Exempt
Plus Period features including huge windows
Minus Needs work
TOWN
Address 32 Rochfort House, Dean Court, Dublin 8
Agent Move Home Estate Agents
In the city centre, close to Christ Church and St Patrick’s cathedrals, this apartment has a living/dining room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. It is on the fourth floor, faces west and overlooks an internal courtyard.
BER D1
Plus Opposite St Patrick’s Cathedral
Minus The apartment block is on a busy road