What can you buy in Dublin and Leitrim for €220k?

COUNTRY

Address Tullaghan House, 10 Weir, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Draper

With 2 acres (0.8 hectares ) of land, seven bedrooms and a view of the sea, this is quite a property although it has been on the market for a while and does need work. It was once the home of Thomas Dickson, MP for Ballyshannon between 1741 and 1817. Period features include a priest’s hole (where priests were hidden), sash windows, Adam fireplaces, decorative plasterwork, cast-iron gates and railings, tiled floors and stained-glass windows. Inside is a living room with two Adam fireplaces, a dining room with fireplace, kitchen with pantry, utility, WC, reception and seven bedrooms (six with en suites). Outside is a courtyard and the garden includes beech and oak trees.

BER Exempt

Plus Period features including huge windows

Minus Needs work

TOWN

Address 32 Rochfort House, Dean Court, Dublin 8

Agent Move Home Estate Agents

In the city centre, close to Christ Church and St Patrick’s cathedrals, this apartment has a living/dining room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. It is on the fourth floor, faces west and overlooks an internal courtyard.

BER D1

Plus Opposite St Patrick’s Cathedral

Minus The apartment block is on a busy road