What can you buy in Dublin and Leitrim for €220k?

Town&Country: Seven-bed Tullaghan pile or one-bed flat near St Patrick’s Cathedral

Tullaghan House, 10 Weir, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

Tullaghan House, 10 Weir, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

 

COUNTRY

Address Tullaghan House, 10 Weir, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Draper
With 2 acres (0.8 hectares ) of land, seven bedrooms and a view of the sea, this is quite a property although it has been on the market for a while and does need work. It was once the home of Thomas Dickson, MP for Ballyshannon between 1741 and 1817. Period features include a priest’s hole (where priests were hidden), sash windows, Adam fireplaces, decorative plasterwork, cast-iron gates and railings, tiled floors and stained-glass windows. Inside is a living room with two Adam fireplaces, a dining room with fireplace, kitchen with pantry, utility, WC, reception and seven bedrooms (six with en suites). Outside is a courtyard and the garden includes beech and oak trees.
BER Exempt
Plus Period features including huge windows
Minus Needs work

32 Rochfort House, Dean Court, Dublin 8.
32 Rochfort House, Dean Court, Dublin 8.

TOWN

Address 32 Rochfort House, Dean Court, Dublin 8
Agent Move Home Estate Agents
In the city centre, close to Christ Church and St Patrick’s cathedrals, this apartment has a living/dining room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. It is on the fourth floor, faces west and overlooks an internal courtyard.
BER D1
Plus Opposite St Patrick’s Cathedral
Minus The apartment block is on a busy road

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.