What can you buy in Dublin and Co Carlow for €360k?

TOWN

Address 9 Main Street, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

Agent Moovingo

This renovated house with a large south-facing garden measures 65sq m (699.6sq ft). Planning permission has been granted for a two-storey extension, taking it to 163sq m (1,754.5sq ft). Accommodation includes a living room, kitchen/dining room, utility, two bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a lawn to the front, and a yard and garden at the back.

Plus The house has been creatively and beautifully decorated

Minus The patio/yard is dotted with structures and the garden is drab: effectively a building site with planning permission for an extension

COUNTRY

Ballyhackett, Tullow, Co Carlow.

Address Ballyhackett, Tullow, Co Carlow

Agent Sherry FitzGerald McDermott

Positioned between Tullow and Rathvilly, this 218sq m (2,346.5sq ft) house has a double-height hall with oak stairs and two receptions rooms, one of which has double doors to a kitchen/dining room. There is also a utility and toilet on the ground floor. Upstairs is a bathroom and four bedrooms, two with en suites and one with a walk-in wardrobe. The house sits in its own land with a detached garage. BER: C1.

Plus The use of oak on stairs and doors take the interior up a notch from the usual knotted pine

Minus Excessive window divides