What can you buy for €95,000 in Greece, Spain, France and Kerry?

Sherry FitzGerald Stack is seeking €95,000 for this four-bed house at 10 Colbert Street, Listowel, Co Kerry. What else can you buy around Europe for the same money?

Greece: Ionian Islands

On the island of Lefkada, west of the Greek mainland and south of Corfu, this traditional stone house in the village of Kalamitsi measures about 110sq m (1,184sq ft). Renovation has begun on the exterior but inside still awaits work. The house is surrounded by native plants.

Price €95,000

Agent rrcorfurealestate.com

Spain: Murcia

A 15-minute drive from the beach, this villa sits in a walled garden with a swimming pool of its own. At the front is a conservatory and beyond it is a livingroom, a diningroom, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms. Space beneath the villa is currently used as a store, but it could house more living space. There is a roof terrace. The house is in the residential Camposol golf development, set in a valley.

Price €95,000

Agent mercers.es

Italy: Tuscany

This 180sq m (1,937sq ft) building, in the area known as Badia Tedalda, has origins as part of a medieval castrum, or fort. The restored farmhouse contains two kitchens (one with an original stone fireplace), a livingroom, four bedrooms and two bathrooms. From within and the garden there are views of Alpe della Luna mountain and the Marecchia valley.

Price €95,000

Agent rightmove.co.uk

In the village of Le Beugnon, this renovated house has traditional features such as quarry tiles, wooden stairs and floors, and fireplaces. Inside is a diningroom with fireplace, livingroom with glazed doors to the garden, a kitchen with fireplace, a shower-room and a cellar beneath a trapdoor. Upstairs is a landing with granite archway, three bedrooms and a shower.

Price €95,000

Agent frenchestateagents.com