What can you buy for €89,950 in Montenegro, Spain, France, and Co Donegal
Take5: A 1680 maison de maître, a Tuscan hilltop house, and two with sea views
This house in Montenegro could be divided into two homes.
IRELAND: CO DONEGAL
Campbells Auctioneers is seeking €89,950 for this three-bed bungalow near Doochary, Co Donegal
FRANCE: AUVERGNE
Dating from 1680, with a 1902 extension, this maison de maître on the edge of Chareil Cintrat village measures 320sq m (3,444sq ft). Period features include tiled and parquet floors. On the ground floor are three receptions with fireplaces, a 30sq m (323sq ft) kitchen with fire, utility, bathroom and workshop. On the first floor are three bedrooms (22sq m to 23sq m) with fireplaces, a study and bathroom. There are two bedrooms in the attic. The cellar is vaulted and there is a tower beside the house.
Price: €90,000
Agent: frenchestateagents.com
ITALY: TUSCANY
This 138sq m (1,485sq ft) house is in the historic town of Castelnuovo Val di Cecina, which has stone houses and cobbled streets bedecked with wooden benches and geraniums. Inside is a living room with fireplace and two windows looking across the countryside to hills. There is also a kitchen, three bedrooms, a study and bathroom. Parking is 200m from the house. Castelnuovo Val di Cecina is a hilltop town built on sandstone and dotted with small piazzas. Siena is 70km away and Pisa 80km.
Price: €90,000
Agent: larchitrave.com
SPAIN: MURCIA
In the south-facing town of Bolnuevo, this house shares a swimming pool and has sea views from the living room and terrace outside it. The kitchen and dining room are open-plan and there is a bathroom, store and two bedrooms, one of which has sea views. Bolnuevo has an “enchanted city” of sand-rich clay rocks that have been sculpted into lofty wild-mushroom shapes by water and wind. These sit on a wide sandy beach. The house is being sold with furniture.
Price: €89,000
Agent: spanishproperty.co.uk
MONTENEGRO: KRASICI
In Krasici, overlooking the sea in the Bay of Kotor, this 180sq m (1,937.5sq ft) house is on a hill with wide views of the sea. Sleeping and living accommodation is mixed across the two storeys allowing for it to be divided into two homes. There is a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and terrace at ground level. On the floor above is an open-plan kitchen and livingroom, two bedrooms, a bathroom and terrace. The house comes with furniture.
Price: €90,000
Agent: cmm-montenegro.com