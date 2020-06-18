What can you buy for €60k in France, Italy, Slovenia, the US and Co Carlow?

Quinn Property is asking €60,000 for St Anne’s at Bridge Street, Hacketstown, Co Carlow, a three-bedroom semi-detached house needing full refurbishment, with a large garden to the rear.

St Anne’s at Bridge Street, Hacketstown, Co Carlow

FRANCE: BAGNOLS-SUR-CÈZE

Lofty one-bedroom apartment in a period building in the centre of Bagnols-sur-Cèze, a market town with Roman origins in the Gard region, about 28km from Vagina and just over an hour’s drive from Montpellier. Overlooking Place de la Mairie, with its ancient arcaded buildings, the second-floor apartment of about 40sq m has tall windows on two sides, ceiling beams and an original fireplace. It’s in good condition but could do with redecorating in a more sympathetic style.

Price: €60,000

Agent: Immo-diffusion.fr

Lofty one-bedroom apartment overlooking the market square in Bagnols-sur-Cèze, France

ITALY: SICILY

Distinctive cut stone corner house that has been fully renovated with the addition of a roof terrace. It’s in the village of Cianciana, about 70km from Palermo, in a valley famous for its almonds, grapes and olives. Festivals in June and August celebrate the bounty and bring visitors to the large village. The house, Casa Panoramic Adriano, is a minute’s walk from the central square and has a ground floor livingroom and kitchen, plus bathroom, and a terrace on the top floor.

Price: €60,000

Agent: ciancianamyhouse.it

Corner house in Cianciana, Sicily

SLOVENIA: HUBAJNICA

This small renovated farmhouse comes with its own vineyard and all the equipment needed to tend the vines and bottle the wine. Renovated over the last decade, it’s a simple one-bedroom house of about 66sq m with a basement workshop for the wine, a kitchen-cum-livingroom on the ground floor, and a ladder-type stairs to the attic bedroom where there are great views over the countryside. Outside the 270 vines produce approximately 500 litres of wine per year.

Price: €55,000

Agent: European-property.com

US: ALASKA

Join the Tiny House movement with this two-room cabin on an acre of land outside Nome, a city on the southern coast of Alaska, on Norton Sound of the Bering Sea. The area is a winter hotspot for skiing and snowboarding, and a summer hiking destination. Nome is home to all kinds of attractions from dog-sledding and bear watching to playing golf on the frozen sea. The cabin, which is located on the Dexter Bypass in an area of outstanding beauty, comes with a separate 40ft container for storage.

Price: €57,200 ($65,000)

Agent: nomesweethomes.com