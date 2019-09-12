What can you buy for €399k in Roscommon and central Dublin?
Town&Country: Renovated period four-bed in Boyle or D6 two-bed by the Grand Canal
Country: Roseville, Drumm, Boyle, Co Roscommon
COUNTRY
Address Roseville, Drumm, Boyle, Co Roscommon
Agent REA Brady
Opposite old stone gates into Lough Key Forest Park, this 250sq m (2,690sq ft) period home retained its period features during renovation. At ground level are a living room that connects to the kitchen and dining room, plus another living room with marble fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, Neff appliances and a Stanley range. There are also a bathroom and utility on this level. Upstairs are a bathroom and four bedrooms, including a main with en suite and walk-in wardrobe. Outside is a two-car garage.
Plus Good proportions, including tall windows; there are three in the main living room
Minus The side extension (and garage, for that matter) copy the style of the main house and detract from the building’s original symmetry
TOWN
Address 24 Portobello Harbour, Grove Road, Dublin 6
Agent DNG Gillespie Lowe
Beside Portobello Bridge and the Grand Canal, this 70sq m (750sq ft) house is on three levels, with a bedroom, bathroom and utility room on the ground floor; a living and dining room with fireplace and bay window, plus a kitchen, on the first floor; and a bedroom and bathroom on the top floor. The scheme is gated with parking. BER: C3.
Plus It is beside the canal
Minus You will need to be fit, for the double flight of stairs, if you are in the top-floor bedroom