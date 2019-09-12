What can you buy for €399k in Roscommon and central Dublin?

COUNTRY

Address Roseville, Drumm, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Agent REA Brady

Opposite old stone gates into Lough Key Forest Park, this 250sq m (2,690sq ft) period home retained its period features during renovation. At ground level are a living room that connects to the kitchen and dining room, plus another living room with marble fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, Neff appliances and a Stanley range. There are also a bathroom and utility on this level. Upstairs are a bathroom and four bedrooms, including a main with en suite and walk-in wardrobe. Outside is a two-car garage.

Plus Good proportions, including tall windows; there are three in the main living room

Minus The side extension (and garage, for that matter) copy the style of the main house and detract from the building’s original symmetry

TOWN

Town: 24 Portobello Harbour, Grove Road, Dublin 6

Address 24 Portobello Harbour, Grove Road, Dublin 6

Agent DNG Gillespie Lowe

Beside Portobello Bridge and the Grand Canal, this 70sq m (750sq ft) house is on three levels, with a bedroom, bathroom and utility room on the ground floor; a living and dining room with fireplace and bay window, plus a kitchen, on the first floor; and a bedroom and bathroom on the top floor. The scheme is gated with parking. BER: C3.

Plus It is beside the canal

Minus You will need to be fit, for the double flight of stairs, if you are in the top-floor bedroom