What can you buy for €399k in Roscommon and central Dublin?

Town&Country: Renovated period four-bed in Boyle or D6 two-bed by the Grand Canal

Country: Roseville, Drumm, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Country: Roseville, Drumm, Boyle, Co Roscommon

 

COUNTRY

Address Roseville, Drumm, Boyle, Co Roscommon
Agent REA Brady
Opposite old stone gates into Lough Key Forest Park, this 250sq m (2,690sq ft) period home retained its period features during renovation. At ground level are a living room that connects to the kitchen and dining room, plus another living room with marble fireplace. The kitchen has granite countertops, Neff appliances and a Stanley range. There are also a bathroom and utility on this level. Upstairs are a bathroom and four bedrooms, including a main with en suite and walk-in wardrobe. Outside is a two-car garage.
Plus Good proportions, including tall windows; there are three in the main living room
Minus The side extension (and garage, for that matter) copy the style of the main house and detract from the building’s original symmetry

TOWN

Town: 24 Portobello Harbour, Grove Road, Dublin 6
Town: 24 Portobello Harbour, Grove Road, Dublin 6

Address 24 Portobello Harbour, Grove Road, Dublin 6
Agent DNG Gillespie Lowe
Beside Portobello Bridge and the Grand Canal, this 70sq m (750sq ft) house is on three levels, with a bedroom, bathroom and utility room on the ground floor; a living and dining room with fireplace and bay window, plus a kitchen, on the first floor; and a bedroom and bathroom on the top floor. The scheme is gated with parking. BER: C3.
Plus It is beside the canal
Minus You will need to be fit, for the double flight of stairs, if you are in the top-floor bedroom

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.