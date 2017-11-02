What can you buy for €375,000 in Dublin 8 and Tipperary?

A Dublin 8 apartment or a five-bedroom house in Tipperary

Emma Cullinan

Five-bedroom house at Cashel Road, Holycross, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Five-bedroom house at Cashel Road, Holycross, Thurles, Co Tipperary

 

Address: Cashel Road, Holycross, Thurles, Co Tipperary
On the edge of Holycross village, this 185.8sq m (2,000sq ft) house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. On the ground floor is a sitting room and dining room with wooden floors, a kitchen with tiled floor and utility. Upstairs are the five bedrooms, two of which have en suites, and a separate bathroom. Solar panels help heat water. Outside is a garage and garden. BER: C2.
Plus: Bright and generous interior.
Minus: Yellow and pink walls might not be for everyone.
Agent: PJ Broderick and Co

Two-bed apartment at 246 Kilmainham Square, Kilmainham, Dublin 8
Two-bed apartment at 246 Kilmainham Square, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Address: 246 Kilmainham Square, Kilmainham, Dublin 8
This two-bedroom, seventh floor sleek apartment measures 72sq m (775sq ft). Accommodation includes an open-plan living/dining area, kitchen, balcony, bathroom and two bedrooms, one with en suite. There is an allocated parking space. BER: C1.
Plus: Glassy walls and balconies with views over the city.
Minus: The foreground view is of apartment buildings and a busy road.
Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.