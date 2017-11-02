What can you buy for €375,000 in Dublin 8 and Tipperary?

Address: Cashel Road, Holycross, Thurles, Co Tipperary

On the edge of Holycross village, this 185.8sq m (2,000sq ft) house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. On the ground floor is a sitting room and dining room with wooden floors, a kitchen with tiled floor and utility. Upstairs are the five bedrooms, two of which have en suites, and a separate bathroom. Solar panels help heat water. Outside is a garage and garden. BER: C2.

Plus: Bright and generous interior.

Minus: Yellow and pink walls might not be for everyone.

Agent: PJ Broderick and Co

Two-bed apartment at 246 Kilmainham Square, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

Address: 246 Kilmainham Square, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

This two-bedroom, seventh floor sleek apartment measures 72sq m (775sq ft). Accommodation includes an open-plan living/dining area, kitchen, balcony, bathroom and two bedrooms, one with en suite. There is an allocated parking space. BER: C1.

Plus: Glassy walls and balconies with views over the city.

Minus: The foreground view is of apartment buildings and a busy road.

Agent: Hooke & MacDonald